Year Ender 2025: Dhurandhar to Chhaava - 5 Movies That Entered the ₹500 Crore Club
Out of the films released in 2025, five movies have entered the ₹500 crore club, including three Hindi, one Kannada, and one Tamil film, together earning over ₹3,135 crore worldwide.
1. Kantara Chapter 1
Kantara Chapter 1 has grossed an impressive ₹850 crore worldwide, earning the distinction of being the highest-grossing film of the year and setting a new benchmark at the global box office.
2. Chhaava
The movie Chhaava achieved a massive box office milestone by collecting ₹787 crore worldwide within just 40 days of its release, marking it as one of the highest-grossing films of the year.
3. Coolie
Rajinikanth’s film Coolie recorded an impressive box office run, grossing ₹338 crore in India and ₹180 crore overseas. With a worldwide total of ₹518 crore, the film emerged as one of the year’s biggest blockbusters across domestic and international markets.
4. Saiyaara
The youth love story Saiyaara performed exceptionally well at the box office, earning ₹409 crore in India and ₹170 crore overseas. Its total worldwide collection stands between ₹570 and ₹580 crore, making it one of the biggest romantic hits of the year.
5. Dhurandhar
Ranveer Singh’s film Dhurandhar has already crossed the ₹400 crore mark as of December 17 and is on track to join the ₹500 crore club soon. The blockbuster continues to dominate box office collections, cementing its status as one of 2025’s biggest hits.
