Image Credit : Posters

Shahid Kapoor anchored this psychological action thriller with a compelling portrayal of a cop suffering from memory loss while investigating a colleague’s murder. Deva balanced suspense, emotional depth, and tension to deliver a gripping cinematic experience.

Its layered character study and dark, atmospheric tone set it apart from other high-profile releases. The soundtrack, subtle cinematography, and strategic promotional content complemented the film’s serious tone, making it a complete narrative experience despite being overshadowed at the box office.