Actor Bhagyashree expressed concern over AI's harmful misuse, noting how difficult it is to detect manipulated content. Sreeleela also spoke against AI abuse, urging responsible social media use. Other celebrities are seeking legal protection.

'Difficult to differentiate between right and wrong'

Actor Bhagyashree has reflected on the growing trend of Artificial Intelligence, especially with its impact on the celebrity culture and social media. Speaking to ANI, the actor opened up on how both celebrities and the common people easily become targets of AI. "There are some things that we don't say, but AI can make that happen by bringing modulations to lip-syncs. It is fine as far as AI is being used for marketing and for the betterment, but this thing is very harmful. It is very difficult to differentiate between right and wrong," Bhagyashree said.

The actor highlighted how people are often misguided by the AI-generated content on the internet. "How can a common man detect it? We are in this field, and we are aware that such things are enhanced by AI or digitally. We are still not able to detect it," she added.

Sreeleela urges responsible social media use

Bhagyashree has voiced her concerns at a time when a number of celebrities have been subjected to deepfake content and misuse of Artificial Intelligence. Actress Sreeleela also spoke out against the same, calling on social media users to act responsibly and not support AI-generated material that violates personal dignity. On Instagram, the actress shared a strong message raising awareness, "I put my hands together and request every social media user not to support AI-generated nonsense. There is a difference between using and abusing technology. Advancements in technology are meant to simplify life, not complicate it, in my opinion," she wrote.

Highlighting the broader impact of such misuse, Sreeleela emphasised the importance of respect and safety for women across professions.

Celebrities seek legal protection

On the other hand, several celebrities have also come forward to seek legal protection to their personality rights, including the likes of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Karan Johar. (ANI)