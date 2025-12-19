Happy Patel to The 3 Idiots Sequel: Aamir Khan’s 6 Upcoming Films You Can’t Miss
The trailer for Aamir Khan Productions’ upcoming film Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos is out. Aamir Khan stars in a key role and has produced the movie, with two more of his films set for 2026 releases.
1. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos
Release Date: January 16, 2026
This comedy is directed by Vir Das. Aamir Khan plays the villain, with Vir Das in the lead. It also stars Mona Singh, Mithila Palkar, and Sharib Hashmi.
2. Lahore 1947
Release Date: 2026 (TBD)
An Aamir Khan Productions film where he might have a cameo. This period drama stars Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, and Ali Fazal.
3. Dadasaheb Phalke Biopic
Release Date: 2027 (TBD)
A biopic on Dadasaheb Phalke, the father of Indian cinema, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. Production will begin once Aamir Khan approves the script.
4. Aamir Khan-Lokesh Kanagaraj Film
Release Date: TBD (possibly stalled)
After a cameo in 'Coolie', Aamir was reportedly doing a superhero film with director Lokesh Kanagaraj. The project's status is unconfirmed.
5. 3 Idiots Sequel
Release Date: TBD
A sequel to '3 Idiots' is in the works, reportedly titled '4 Idiots'. Aamir, Madhavan, and Sharman will return, with a search on for a fourth lead.
6. Mahabharat
Release Date: TBD
'Mahabharat' is Aamir Khan's dream project, 25-30 years in the making. He has confirmed that work has begun on what he calls not just a film, but a 'yagya'.
