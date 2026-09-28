You don't need a large garden or farmland to grow coriander. A small space on your balcony, windowsill, or terrace is enough.

Choosing the Pot: You can use 4 to 6-inch deep wide plastic pots, unwanted wide containers, or grow bags. It is essential to have drainage holes at the bottom of the pot to drain excess water.

Soil Mix Preparation: Coriander needs loose soil to thrive well. Prepare the soil mix by combining equal parts of red soil (1 part), coco peat (1 part), and vermicompost or farmyard manure (1 part). Click here to read more - 8TH PAY COMMISSION: Diwali Jackpot for Central Govt Employees! Minimum basic pay of Rs.72,000!