You must check for hidden cameras as soon as you enter the room. You should look for small lenses inside the TV facing the bed, smoke detectors, wall clocks, mirrors, and bathroom shower heads.

You can turn off all the lights and scan the room with your phone flashlight. The camera lens will reflect the light and shine. You can also use anti-spy detector apps or camera detectors to find hidden camera signals.

You must also do the two-way mirror test. You place your fingernail on the glass. You have a normal mirror if you see a gap between your finger and the reflection. You must stay alert if your finger touches the reflection directly, because it might be a two-way mirror.