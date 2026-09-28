If you have a habit of washing your hair at night, you must dry it completely before going to bed. This small precaution is very important to protect your hair health and prevent severe damage.

Sleeping with wet hair effects: Many of us have this habit of washing our hair at night and hitting the bed before it dries properly. We often hear our elders say that sleeping with wet hair will give you a cold or fever the next day. But you need to know one important fact here. Science does not have enough proof to show that wet hair directly causes a cold or fever. Still, going to sleep without drying your hair after a head bath is not a good habit for your hair and scalp health.

What exactly happens when you sleep with wet hair?

The first reason is the natural texture of your hair. Hair strands become much weaker than normal when they are wet. You can easily break your hair during this time if you comb it, pull it, or expose it to heavy friction.

We naturally toss and turn in bed while sleeping at night. Your wet hair constantly rubs against the pillow during this time. This continuous friction can easily cause hair breakage or split ends because your hair is already in a weak state. People with long or easily breakable hair must pay extra attention to this issue.

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This habit can also affect your scalp along with your hair. A damp environment builds up if your hair and scalp stay wet for a long time. This kind of condition can easily support the growth of certain bacteria and yeast. As a result, some people might face increased dandruff or scalp inflammation issues. But this does not mean you will definitely get an infection if you sleep with wet hair for just one night.

Tying wet hair tightly is another common mistake

Tying wet hair tightly before sleeping is another very common mistake. Some people tie their hair into a tight braid, bun, or use a rubber band right after a head bath. You put extra tension on your hair when you tie it tightly while it is still wet. This practice can easily increase hair breakage.

So, how should you dry your hair properly after a head bath? You should gently press your hair with a towel to absorb the water instead of rubbing it roughly. You can let your hair dry naturally if possible. You can use a hair dryer if you are in a hurry. But you should use a low temperature or cool air setting instead of blowing extreme hot air directly onto your hair. High heat can also damage your hair quality.

Therefore, you do not need to blindly believe the old myth that sleeping with wet hair causes a cold. But pillow friction, tight tying, and long-lasting moisture can definitely damage your hair and scalp because wet hair is very weak.

You must dry your hair as much as possible before going to bed if you wash your hair at night. This small precaution can easily help you maintain good hair health.