Get your face glowing with these 05 facials for beautiful skin in the ongoing wedding season

A facial for flawless skin before the wedding season is an excellent place to begin your preparations. These are just a few of the different types of facials available, which range from microdermabrasion to LED and more.

If your wedding is approaching, or someone close to you is getting married, and you need to look ravishing on the wedding day, you must take good care of yourself. It does not just include just eating right, but also undergoing facial therapies that give you the extra glow on your D-day.

Amidst your busy schedules, do not overlook the need for your face, and consider taking these five facials that will add more glow to your skin. Even if you have a regular skincare regimen, getting a facial before your wedding is essential for preparing your skin for a full face of makeup—or no makeup at all!

Let us first understand why is facial so important for the skin? Dr Suneel Malpani, MD (skin and venereal diseases), Dermatologist and cosmetologist from Indore helps us in understanding this. He says, "A beautician or a licenced aesthetician can help you fix up the right routine for your skin with the help of facials. Whether it is about glowing and breathing skin or simply about fighting stubborn problems such as acne, facials help you resolve these and make your skin look healthier than before.” "After a thorough double cleansing, we perform a detailed skin analysis and consultation to determine the best solutions and regime," added Dr Malpani.

While your aesthetician or dermatologist will most likely 'prescribe' a facial as per your skin time, it never hurts to be aware of your options. Here are five facials for brides and grooms, as well as details about what to expect from each facial.

Oxygen Facial: Your skin, like all other organs in your body, cannot survive without oxygen—and thrives when it has enough. According to Dr Malpani, during an oxygen facial, the aesthetician uses products and/or machines to oxygenate the skin. This results in softer, clearer and brighter skin. Because this type of facial is gentle, you can even have one the morning of your wedding without fear of redness or inflammation.

Microdermabrasion: In the spa and salon industry, microdermabrasion is considered a gold standard treatment. It is an advanced method of exfoliation that resurfaces the skin with a diamond tip and vacuum. It helps to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, post-acne scars, and hyperpigmentation by eliminating the outermost dead layer of the skin.

LED Facial: This form of facial, also known as Color Light Therapy, uses four different wavelengths of LED light to fill the skin, eliminate fine lines and wrinkles, and kill germs that cause acne. This pre-wedding facial helps with various skin conditions, from dull skin to acne scars.

High-Frequency Facial: A stubborn pimple is the last thing you want to deal with on your wedding day. This is why, since it helps treat acne, this sort of facial is generally suggested for brides and grooms-to-be. This treatment employs a high-frequency facial machine to zap acne-causing germs and minimise inflammation on your face. "Another advantage of this treatment is that it can boost circulation and activate collagen, which has anti-ageing properties," said Dr Malpani.

