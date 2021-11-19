  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Want to keep yourself warm during winter? Try these 5 poses you must do

    First Published Nov 19, 2021, 4:37 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    This is especially important for anyone who finds the winter chill intolerable. Keep active this Christmas season with the yoga asanas listed below.
     

    5 yoga poses to try to keep yourself warm during winter gcw

    What better way to remain active this winter than with some yoga? Yoga is a type of fitness and practise that has several advantages for the mind, body, and spirit. Yoga is not only a great method to reduce weight, but it is also a therapeutic science that may provide an extra layer of warmth throughout the cold. This is especially important for anyone who finds the winter chill intolerable. Keep active this Christmas season with the yoga asanas listed below.

    5 yoga poses to try to keep yourself warm during winter gcw

    Plank posture, also known as kumbhakasana, is a balancing and strengthening pose. It is simply a core-strengthening workout that might assist you in staying warm during winter. The exercise can aid in the improvement of posture as well as the strengthening of the abdomen, shoulders, chest, neck, and back. 
    A simple plank is achieved by balancing your elbows and toes while keeping your back and spine straight. 
     

    Also Read | Want to know how to pick the right fragrance? Use these handy tips before buying a new perfume

    5 yoga poses to try to keep yourself warm during winter gcw

    Back bends in bridge position can aid in the activation of internal heat. The position opens up the shoulders and chest while also lowering anxiety. You must lie on your back and bend your knees to do bridge posture. Keep your hands flat on the floor. Lift your pelvic area first, then your torso. Your shoulders and head should be flat on the ground. Now, keep your thighs and feet parallel to each other. Maintain this position for a minute. While holding the position, take deep breaths.

    5 yoga poses to try to keep yourself warm during winter gcw

    Before attempting a headstand, a person must first have a considerable quantity of experience. Those who can accomplish headstands, on the other hand, understand how much attention and core involvement are required. Headstand is an excellent winter position that will keep you warm and powerful. The asana strengthens your entire body while also calming your mind. You can attempt it against a wall with the help of a yoga instructor.

    Also Read | Winter is here: 5 ways to save your hair from dry cold air

    5 yoga poses to try to keep yourself warm during winter gcw

    The boat position is excellent for toning your abs and hip flexors. It is also necessary to preserve physical equilibrium. The boat stance can instantly warm you up and is ideal for keeping warm throughout the winter. While executing boat posture, you may also try twisting your hands back and forth on either side. Straighten your legs towards the ceiling to experience more burn. Make sure your lower tummy is firm, and your chin is only slightly up. Throughout the workout, lengthen your leg and take steady breaths.

    5 yoga poses to try to keep yourself warm during winter gcw

    This position is excellent for increasing overall body strength and heating you up from head to toe. Twisting in the position can aid in the cleaning and detoxification of the entire body. As you retain the position, your body temperature progressively rises. For best outcomes, try twisting deeper and remember to breathe deeply.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Iceland to Alaska to Canada: 7 best countries to enjoy the Northern Lights

    Iceland to Alaska to Canada: 7 best countries to enjoy the Northern Lights

    Weekly Horoscope November 15-21 Astrology predictions for all zodiac signs

    Weekly Horoscope, November 15-21: Here are predictions for all zodiac signs

    Astrology Todays Horoscope November 12, 2021 Rashifal What the star signs say

    Today's Horoscope, November 12, 2021: Those in Scorpio may face humiliation, Virgo's wish will be fulfilled

    Know the correct time to sleep to lower risk of cardiovascular diseases Details inside gcw

    Know the correct time to sleep to lower risk of cardiovascular diseases? Details inside

    Sexual traits and intimate relationships: Zodiac signs that are a turn off in the bedroom-dnm

    Sexual traits and intimate relationships: Zodiac signs that are a turn off in the bedroom

    Recent Stories

    Dhamaka actor Kartik Aaryan, birthday boy Badshah and more spotted here today [PHOTOS] SCJ

    Dhamaka actor Kartik Aaryan, birthday boy Badshah and more spotted here today [PHOTOS]

    Mercedes launches AMG A 45 S 4Matic in India heres everything you need to know gcw

    Mercedes launches AMG A 45 S 4Matic+ in India; here's everything you need to know

    Dhamaka movie review: Kartik Aaryan shows how MEDIA business works; actors mindblowing performance must watch RCB

    Dhamaka movie review: Kartik Aaryan shows how MEDIA business works; actor's mindblowing performance

    Indonesia Masters 2021: PV Sindhu sails into semis-ayh

    Indonesia Masters 2021: PV Sindhu sails into semis

    Viral video elon musk son joins call with him watch gcw

    Viral video: Elon Musk's 16-month-old son X Æ A-Xii makes special appearance during presentation

    Recent Videos

    Farmer leaders welcome PM Modi's decision on repealing farm laws, 'govt woke up after a year'-ycb

    Farmer leaders welcome PM Modi's decision on repealing farm laws, 'govt woke up after a year'

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22: What compelled Amrinder Singh to move to ATK Mohun Bagan despite winning title with Mumbai City? (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: What compelled Amrinder Singh to move to ATK Mohun Bagan despite winning title with Mumbai City?

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22: Ivan Vukomanovic speaks ahead of Kerala Blasters' clash against ATK Mohun Bagan (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Ivan Vukomanovic speaks ahead of Kerala Blasters' clash against ATK Mohun Bagan (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22: Antonio Lopez Habas speaks ahead of ATK Mohun Bagan's opening clash vs Kerala Blasters (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Antonio Lopez Habas speaks ahead of ATK Mohun Bagan's opening clash vs Kerala Blasters (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Shah Rukh Khan to Preity Zinta to Shilpa Shetty: 9 celebs who embraced their babies via surrogacy or IVF RCB

    Shah Rukh Khan to Preity Zinta to Shilpa Shetty: 9 celebs who embraced their babies via surrogacy or IVF

    Video Icon