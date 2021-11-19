Want to keep yourself warm during winter? Try these 5 poses you must do

This is especially important for anyone who finds the winter chill intolerable. Keep active this Christmas season with the yoga asanas listed below.



What better way to remain active this winter than with some yoga? Yoga is a type of fitness and practise that has several advantages for the mind, body, and spirit. Yoga is not only a great method to reduce weight, but it is also a therapeutic science that may provide an extra layer of warmth throughout the cold. This is especially important for anyone who finds the winter chill intolerable. Keep active this Christmas season with the yoga asanas listed below.

Plank posture, also known as kumbhakasana, is a balancing and strengthening pose. It is simply a core-strengthening workout that might assist you in staying warm during winter. The exercise can aid in the improvement of posture as well as the strengthening of the abdomen, shoulders, chest, neck, and back.

A simple plank is achieved by balancing your elbows and toes while keeping your back and spine straight.

Back bends in bridge position can aid in the activation of internal heat. The position opens up the shoulders and chest while also lowering anxiety. You must lie on your back and bend your knees to do bridge posture. Keep your hands flat on the floor. Lift your pelvic area first, then your torso. Your shoulders and head should be flat on the ground. Now, keep your thighs and feet parallel to each other. Maintain this position for a minute. While holding the position, take deep breaths.

Before attempting a headstand, a person must first have a considerable quantity of experience. Those who can accomplish headstands, on the other hand, understand how much attention and core involvement are required. Headstand is an excellent winter position that will keep you warm and powerful. The asana strengthens your entire body while also calming your mind. You can attempt it against a wall with the help of a yoga instructor. Also Read | Winter is here: 5 ways to save your hair from dry cold air

The boat position is excellent for toning your abs and hip flexors. It is also necessary to preserve physical equilibrium. The boat stance can instantly warm you up and is ideal for keeping warm throughout the winter. While executing boat posture, you may also try twisting your hands back and forth on either side. Straighten your legs towards the ceiling to experience more burn. Make sure your lower tummy is firm, and your chin is only slightly up. Throughout the workout, lengthen your leg and take steady breaths.