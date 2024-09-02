Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Must-Know Dos and Don’ts for a perfect celebration

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Must-Know Dos and Dont's for a perfect celebration NTI
    First Published Sep 2, 2024, 10:45 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 2, 2024, 2:11 PM IST

    India observes Ganesh Chaturthi, a very important festival celebrating the anniversary of Lord Ganesha's birth. This year, it occurs on September 7. During the event, Ganesha idols are displayed in public areas, and temples hold special prayers. To guarantee a civil and seamless celebration at home, there are a few dos and don'ts that must be adhered to.

    Ganesha idols
    Ganesha statues are either made by people or purchased from merchants for worship. Select an idol representing completion and invite good fortune when placing it in your home. It should have a pot in its hand and a crown on its head. The ideal way to greet god is to place the idol seated and cover it with red fabric.

    To increase positive energy, the idol should also have Ganesha's favorite treat, modak, and his vehicle, the mouse (Mooshika). Orient the idol to face the northeast, west, or east of your house.

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Must-Know Dos and Dont's for a perfect celebration NTI

    Playing religious music and ringing bells, celebrate Ganesha with joy. Once the idol is installed, immerse it in a body of water three, five, seven, ten, or eleven days later, following the

    What Not to Do on Ganesh Chaturthi
    Idols with their trunks curled to the right should be avoided as they are unlucky. A trunk that curves leftward represents wealth. Never ignore the idol; make food offerings and prayers every day.

    The Ganesha idol shouldn't be left alone. Place Goddess Lakshmi, Parvati, or Murugan idols next to each other.

    Before putting the statue in the water, perform a whole puja and an Aarti (camphor sacrifice). After installing Ganesha, avoid garlic, onions, and other tamasic foods. Get ready to serve the deity some Sattvic cuisine.

