    Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Why is Lord Ganpati worshipped first in any puja?

    Lord Ganpati, also known as Ganesha, is worshipped first in any puja or religious ceremony because he is considered the remover of obstacles and the god of beginnings. According to Hindu tradition, invoking Ganesha at the start of any ritual or undertaking ensures a smooth and successful outcome.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 1, 2024, 1:37 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 1, 2024, 1:37 PM IST

    Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with great enthusiasm across India each year. In 2024, it will take place on September 7. While the festival is observed nationwide, it is celebrated with particular grandeur and excitement in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, Odisha, Goa, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, and Uttar Pradesh.

    Why do we worship Lord Ganesh first?

    Lord Ganesha is depicted with an elephant head, symbolizing both wisdom and effortless action. Elephants embody qualities such as gyan shakti (knowledge) and karma shakti (effort). Their large heads represent profound wisdom and understanding. Unlike other creatures that might avoid obstacles, elephants simply remove them and continue moving forward, demonstrating effortlessness. Worshipping Lord Ganesha helps awaken these qualities within us, encouraging us to embody wisdom and ease in overcoming challenges.

    Before beginning any puja, we invoke Lord Ganesha to awaken his essence within our own souls. This process helps transition us from negativity to positivity. We create a clay idol of Ganapati and ask Him to temporarily inhabit the idol, which represents the divine life force within us, so that we can revere and connect with Him during the celebration.

    Worshiping Lord Ganesha fosters the blossoming of positive qualities within us. As the deity of knowledge and wisdom, he represents the awakening of self-awareness and consciousness. Without this awareness, there is inertia, and consequently, no wisdom, liveliness, or progress in life. By invoking Ganesha, who embodies consciousness, we awaken our inner awareness. This is why Lord Ganesha is worshipped before every puja—to ignite and elevate our consciousness.

    Thus, by installing the idol, worshiping it with deep devotion, and meditating, we connect with Lord Ganesha from within. The essence of Ganesh Chaturthi is to awaken the Ganesh tattva, the divine quality that resides within us but is often concealed.

    Over centuries, the practice of worshipping Ganesha first has become deeply embedded in Hindu culture and tradition. It is a ritual that has been passed down through generations, making it a fundamental part of Hindu religious practices.

    Ganesha is considered the god of beginnings. In many Hindu traditions, it is believed that starting anything new, whether it’s a religious ceremony, a new venture, or even daily tasks, should be done by first invoking Ganesha’s name. This is to ensure that the beginning is auspicious and free of any negative influences.
     

