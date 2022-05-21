Fat burning to lower risk of cancer: 8 benefits of drinking Green Tea

Green tea is one of the least processed tea varieties since it is created from unoxidized leaves. As a result, it has the highest concentration of antioxidants and beneficial polyphenols, making it one of the healthiest beverages in the world.

Green tea is one of the most popular teas in the planet. Green tea originated in China, and its production and manufacture have subsequently expanded to other East and Southeast Asian countries. It's also quite popular in Africa. Take a look at some of the advantages of green tea below.

Inflammatory skin problems

Anti-inflammatory effects are found in green tea. An analysis of human clinical trials Green tea and its main component, epigallocatechin-3-gallate (EGCG), have anti-inflammatory properties, according to Trusted Source and cellular and animal studies.

Improved brain abilities

Caffeine, a well-known stimulant, is the main active component. It doesn't have as much caffeine as coffee, but it's enough to elicit a response without causing the jittery effects that come with too much caffeine. Green tea may assist increase brain function in addition to keeping you awake.

Boosts fat burning

If you look at the ingredients list of any fat-burning product, green tea is almost always there. Green tea, according to study, can help you lose weight and increase your metabolic rate.

Reduces the chance of some cancer:

Some cancer rates are reduced in nations where green tea use is high. Green tea is high in antioxidants, which protect the body from oxidative damage, which can lead to cancer. During normal cell metabolism, cells routinely accrue oxidative damage. Antioxidants are a type of chemical that can prevent or even reverse harm. Green tea has significant quantities of epigallocatechin gallate, which is one of the most effective antioxidants. Breast and prostate tumour development has been demonstrated to be inhibited by epigallocatechin gallate.

Reduces bad breath

The mouth is a bacterial breeding habitat. Green tea possesses antibacterial and antifungal effects naturally. Indeed, there is mounting evidence that drinking green tea can help prevent cavities and foul breath. Green tea contains catechins, which stop germs from growing and causing cavities and tooth damage. As a result, drinking green tea may benefit your dental health.



Lower Heart Disease Risk

Green tea may also be beneficial to your cardiovascular system. Drinking three to four cups of green tea per day was linked to a 31% decreased risk of dying from cardiovascular disease. Green tea polyphenols have also been reported to lower blood pressure, reduce inflammation, and enhance epithelial function, all of which can assist patients with excess weight or obesity minimise their risk of heart disease. Green Tea Balances Your

Ratio of Good and Bad Cholesterol

Not all cholesterol is harmful to your health. Low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol is linked to risk of heart disease, but high-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol may protect you against heart disease. Green tea phytonutrients appear to be linked to balanced LDL and HDL cholesterol levels, helping to keep them in a healthy range, while the specific processes remain unknown.

Improve the Liver

Green tea extract's catechins may also assist in lessening inflammation caused by liver illnesses, including nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). The green tea extract group showed significant decreases in liver enzyme levels, indicating improved liver health.