Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Fat burning to lower risk of cancer: 8 benefits of drinking Green Tea

    Green tea is one of the least processed tea varieties since it is created from unoxidized leaves. As a result, it has the highest concentration of antioxidants and beneficial polyphenols, making it one of the healthiest beverages in the world.

    Fat burning to lower risk of cancer: 8 benefits of drinking Green Tea RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published May 21, 2022, 7:30 AM IST

    Green tea is one of the most popular teas in the planet. Green tea originated in China, and its production and manufacture have subsequently expanded to other East and Southeast Asian countries. It's also quite popular in Africa. Take a look at some of the advantages of green tea below.

    Inflammatory skin problems
    Anti-inflammatory effects are found in green tea. An analysis of human clinical trials Green tea and its main component, epigallocatechin-3-gallate (EGCG), have anti-inflammatory properties, according to Trusted Source and cellular and animal studies.

    Improved brain abilities
    Caffeine, a well-known stimulant, is the main active component. It doesn't have as much caffeine as coffee, but it's enough to elicit a response without causing the jittery effects that come with too much caffeine. Green tea may assist increase brain function in addition to keeping you awake.

    Also Read: Weight loss mistakes: 7 reasons why you are unable to shed extra kilos

    Fat burning to lower risk of cancer: 8 benefits of drinking Green Tea RBA

    Boosts fat burning
    If you look at the ingredients list of any fat-burning product, green tea is almost always there. Green tea, according to study, can help you lose weight and increase your metabolic rate.

    Reduces the chance of some cancer:  
    Some cancer rates are reduced in nations where green tea use is high. Green tea is high in antioxidants, which protect the body from oxidative damage, which can lead to cancer. During normal cell metabolism, cells routinely accrue oxidative damage. Antioxidants are a type of chemical that can prevent or even reverse harm. Green tea has significant quantities of epigallocatechin gallate, which is one of the most effective antioxidants. Breast and prostate tumour development has been demonstrated to be inhibited by epigallocatechin gallate.

    Also Read: Is your partner cheating on you? Here's how we can find out

    Reduces bad breath
    The mouth is a bacterial breeding habitat. Green tea possesses antibacterial and antifungal effects naturally. Indeed, there is mounting evidence that drinking green tea can help prevent cavities and foul breath. Green tea contains catechins, which stop germs from growing and causing cavities and tooth damage. As a result, drinking green tea may benefit your dental health.

    Fat burning to lower risk of cancer: 8 benefits of drinking Green Tea RBA
     Lower Heart Disease Risk
    Green tea may also be beneficial to your cardiovascular system. Drinking three to four cups of green tea per day was linked to a 31% decreased risk of dying from cardiovascular disease. Green tea polyphenols have also been reported to lower blood pressure, reduce inflammation, and enhance epithelial function, all of which can assist patients with excess weight or obesity minimise their risk of heart disease. Green Tea Balances Your 

    Ratio of Good and Bad Cholesterol
    Not all cholesterol is harmful to your health. Low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol is linked to risk of heart disease, but high-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol may protect you against heart disease. Green tea phytonutrients appear to be linked to balanced LDL and HDL cholesterol levels, helping to keep them in a healthy range, while the specific processes remain unknown.

    Also Read: Heatwave Alert in North India: Tips to protect yourself from extreme weather

    Improve the Liver
    Green tea extract's catechins may also assist in lessening inflammation caused by liver illnesses, including nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). The green tea extract group showed significant decreases in liver enzyme levels, indicating improved liver health.

    Last Updated May 21, 2022, 7:30 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Astrology Daily Horoscope May 21 Predictions for all Zodiac signs Gemini

    Daily Horoscope (May 21): Predictions for all Zodiac signs

    Never reuse cooking oil; here are some harmful health effects RBA

    Never reuse cooking oil; here are some harmful health effects

    To all mango lovers, Here's why you should not overeat them - adt

    To all mango lovers, Here's why you should not overeat them

    Why Gucci Adidas umbrella worth over 1 lakh have led to chaos in China RBA

    Why Gucci-Adidas' umbrella worth over ₹1 lakh have led to chaos in China

    Cannes 2022 Ricky Kej sets sustainable fashion goals, repeats Grammy 2022 outfit on red carpet drb

    Cannes 2022: Ricky Kej sets sustainable fashion goals, repeats Grammy 2022 outfit on red carpet

    Recent Stories

    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Very excited about what Saturday holds for DC Delhi Capitals - Ricky Ponting-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Very excited about what Saturday holds for DC" - Ricky Ponting

    Astrology Daily Horoscope May 21 Predictions for all Zodiac signs Gemini

    Daily Horoscope (May 21): Predictions for all Zodiac signs

    International Tea Day 2022: Five types of herbal teas and their health benefits - adt

    International Tea Day 2022: Five types of herbal teas and their health benefits

    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League, CSK vs RR: Twitter excited as Yashasvi Jaiswal-Ravichandran Ashwin power Rajasthan Royals into playoffs-ayh

    IPL 2022, CSK vs RR: Twitter excited as Jaiswal-Ashwin power Rajasthan into playoffs

    Predictions on Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's marriage: "Tough times ahead" RBA

    Predictions on Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's marriage: "Tough times ahead"

    Recent Videos

    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: MI Mumbai Indians did not have that killer instinct to close games off - Mahela Jayawardene-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI didn't have that killer instinct to close games off" - Mahela Jayawardene

    Video Icon
    Watch Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Watch: Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Video Icon
    New 'Made in India' anti-ship missile test-fired from Seaking 42B

    New 'Made in India' anti-ship missile tested from Seaking 42B

    Video Icon
    Thunderstorm heavy rain slam Bengaluru, Orange alert for Wednesday

    Thunderstorm, heavy rain slam Bengaluru, Orange alert for Wednesday

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, PBKS vs DC, Punjab Kings-Delhi Capitals: We are placed 4th; we are not out of the playoffs race yet - Shardul Thakur-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC is placed 4th; we are not out of the playoffs race yet" - Shardul Thakur

    Video Icon