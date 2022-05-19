Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Heatwave Alert in North India: Tips to protect yourself from extreme weather

    The Health Ministry has issued various advice and tips for staying safe amid the heatwave. Read the following

    Heatwave Alert in North India: Tips to protect yourself from extreme weather RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published May 19, 2022, 7:00 AM IST

    With the rising temperatures in mind, health professionals around India recommend that people drink plenty of water and liquid. However, drinking water is insufficient when sections of Delhi NCR and most of North India are experiencing temperatures around 50 degrees. Sumol Ratna, MD, Medicine and Assistant Professor, Noida International Institute of Medical Sciences, spoke candidly with the Hindustan Times about the rising temperature and its influence on the environment.

    According to the report, increasing temperatures and blistering heat would alter "the terrain surrounding humans," causing "damage to the plants and agriculture." Sumol stated that due to these climatic changes, "forest fires will become more frequent," resulting in increased air pollution. While the human body will be able to withstand harsh weather, rising temperatures will undoubtedly put the human body under strain. According to this theory, people suffer from "high fevers, digestive and blood pressure disorders, which might lead to death," according to this theory.

    Also Read: Having period rashes frequently? Check out 5 easy ways to prevent it

    "Extreme heat causes the body to fight to cool down, resulting in heat cramps, heat exhaustion, or even heat stroke (also known as sunstroke)," Sumol told HT. Furthermore, Sumol stated that because the risk of heatstroke is growing as the temperature rises, some symptoms must be addressed. "A lack of sweating, cool, pale, clammy skin, muscle weakness or cramps, headaches, dizziness, and light-headedness, nausea and vomiting, rapid heartbeat that can be strong or weak, shallow breathing, and behavioural changes such as confusion, staggering, as well as unconsciousness," Sumol said of the symptoms.

    Also Read: Hyperpigmentation: Five simple tricks to get rid of uneven skin tone

    The Health Ministry and Sumol Ratna have advised several tips for staying safe amid the heatwave.

    Keep in mind

    • Stay in the shade and avoid going outside.
    • When you're outside, wear a hat, or cap, or bring a towel.
    • Wear light-coloured, loose-fitting cotton clothing.
    • Water, salty drinks such as lassi, lemon water, ORS, and fruit juices should be consumed often.
    • Cucumber, watermelon, lemon, orange, and other fruits are good choices.
    • Shower often and use fans, coolers, and air conditioning to lower the room temperature, as well as indoor plants.
    • Children, pregnant women, the elderly, and individuals with pre-existing medical issues should be moved to a cooler location and sponged with cold water, or taken to the nearest health institution if they feel poorly.

    What to avoid: 

    • Avoid going out in the sun, especially between the hours of noon and three o'clock.
    • In the afternoon, avoid intense activity.
    • Tea, coffee, and carbonated soft drinks should be avoided.
    • Pets and children should not be left in parked automobiles.
    • Wearing synthetic, dark-coloured, and tight clothing is not recommended.
    • Cooking should be avoided during peak hours.
    • Do not close the windows in your kitchen to prevent ventilation.
    • Avoid foods that are heavy in protein.

     

    Last Updated May 19, 2022, 7:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hyperpigmentation Five simple tricks to get rid of uneven skin tone - adt

    Hyperpigmentation: Five simple tricks to get rid of uneven skin tone

    Narada Jayanti 2022: Quotes, messages, and wishes to share with family and friends - adt

    Narada Jayanti 2022: Quotes, messages, and wishes to share with family and friends

    Are you suffering from hypertension? Know how it has affected your body RBA

    Are you suffering from hypertension? Know how it has affected your body

    Indias youngest realtors Hunny and Bunny revolutionize the NFT market with NFT Gurus

    India's youngest realtors Hunny and Bunny revolutionize the NFT market with NFT Gurus

    Astrology Weekly Horoscope May 16 to May 22 2022 Predictions for all Zodiac signs

    Weekly Horoscope (May 16 to May 22): Predictions for all Zodiac signs

    Recent Stories

    tennis First look of Rafael Nadal in Paris as 'King of Clay' eyes 14th French Open crown snt

    First look of Nadal in Paris as 'King of Clay' eyes 14th French Open crown

    What a game Fans laud one of the best IPL 2022 matches as LSG beat KKR in thriller snt

    'What a game': Fans laud one of the best IPL 2022 matches as LSG beat KKR in thriller

    tennis French Open 2022 Watch Novak Djokovic trains hard in Belgrade ahead of title defence snt

    French Open 2022: Novak Djokovic trains hard in Belgrade ahead of title defence

    IPL 2022 LSG vs KKR Quinton De Kock KL Rahul historic opening stand Records scripted snt

    IPL 2022: De Kock, KL Rahul's historic opening stand: Records scripted by LSG stars

    ipl 2022 Twitter explodes after LSG's KL Rahul, De Kock smash biggest opening stand in IPL history snt

    Twitter explodes after LSG's KL Rahul, De Kock smash biggest opening stand in IPL history

    Recent Videos

    Watch Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Watch: Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Video Icon
    New 'Made in India' anti-ship missile test-fired from Seaking 42B

    New 'Made in India' anti-ship missile tested from Seaking 42B

    Video Icon
    Thunderstorm heavy rain slam Bengaluru, Orange alert for Wednesday

    Thunderstorm, heavy rain slam Bengaluru, Orange alert for Wednesday

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, PBKS vs DC, Punjab Kings-Delhi Capitals: We are placed 4th; we are not out of the playoffs race yet - Shardul Thakur-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC is placed 4th; we are not out of the playoffs race yet" - Shardul Thakur

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs SRH, Mumbai-Hyderabad: Been a good experience to share the dressing room with Rohit Sharma - Tim David-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Been a good experience to share the dressing room with Rohit Sharma" - Tim David

    Video Icon