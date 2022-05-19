Heatwave Alert in North India: Tips to protect yourself from extreme weather

With the rising temperatures in mind, health professionals around India recommend that people drink plenty of water and liquid. However, drinking water is insufficient when sections of Delhi NCR and most of North India are experiencing temperatures around 50 degrees. Sumol Ratna, MD, Medicine and Assistant Professor, Noida International Institute of Medical Sciences, spoke candidly with the Hindustan Times about the rising temperature and its influence on the environment.

According to the report, increasing temperatures and blistering heat would alter "the terrain surrounding humans," causing "damage to the plants and agriculture." Sumol stated that due to these climatic changes, "forest fires will become more frequent," resulting in increased air pollution. While the human body will be able to withstand harsh weather, rising temperatures will undoubtedly put the human body under strain. According to this theory, people suffer from "high fevers, digestive and blood pressure disorders, which might lead to death," according to this theory.

Also Read: Having period rashes frequently? Check out 5 easy ways to prevent it

"Extreme heat causes the body to fight to cool down, resulting in heat cramps, heat exhaustion, or even heat stroke (also known as sunstroke)," Sumol told HT. Furthermore, Sumol stated that because the risk of heatstroke is growing as the temperature rises, some symptoms must be addressed. "A lack of sweating, cool, pale, clammy skin, muscle weakness or cramps, headaches, dizziness, and light-headedness, nausea and vomiting, rapid heartbeat that can be strong or weak, shallow breathing, and behavioural changes such as confusion, staggering, as well as unconsciousness," Sumol said of the symptoms.

Also Read: Hyperpigmentation: Five simple tricks to get rid of uneven skin tone

The Health Ministry and Sumol Ratna have advised several tips for staying safe amid the heatwave.

Keep in mind

Stay in the shade and avoid going outside.

When you're outside, wear a hat, or cap, or bring a towel.

Wear light-coloured, loose-fitting cotton clothing.

Water, salty drinks such as lassi, lemon water, ORS, and fruit juices should be consumed often.

Cucumber, watermelon, lemon, orange, and other fruits are good choices.

Shower often and use fans, coolers, and air conditioning to lower the room temperature, as well as indoor plants.

Children, pregnant women, the elderly, and individuals with pre-existing medical issues should be moved to a cooler location and sponged with cold water, or taken to the nearest health institution if they feel poorly.

What to avoid: