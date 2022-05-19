Is your partner cheating on you? Here's how we can find out

Prepare to be surprised by the various methods people might use to cheat in a relationship—the seven types of cheaters and how you can identify them.

The truth about a cheater always comes out in one way or another. Some people cheat on their partners accidentally, while others do it for enjoyment. These individuals should never be trusted, and it is always a good idea to be wary of them.



Player: This cheater aggressively seeks out persons with whom to get intimate. They are looking for persons with whom they may have a past relationship. They aren't searching for love, but rather to have their basic necessities met. They're flirty, and they'll even use stupid pick-up lines. They are constantly glancing about.

Overly nice guys: This cheater is willing to praise the person they're flirting with. They look to be kind folks who listen to concerns and are thoughtful in their solutions. They will also be accommodating and try to take advantage of the most vulnerable moment.

Heartbroken: These people will always depict themselves as needy, broken-hearted individuals who require others' care and love. They will talk about their problems, naturally drawing others to them for sympathy.

The BDSM types: While this individual appears to be normal on the outside, they have odd sexual tastes behind closed doors. It's a method for them to express themselves, and if they repress it for too long, they may feel unhappy and angry with their spouse for not sharing their sexual dreams.



Weathercock: These cheats take advantage of any chance to have a good time. They don't pass up opportunities and give off the impression that they're seeking someone with whom they can have an open connection.

Pro-cheater/professional: These cheaters are often married with children. They appear to be having a good time with someone on their work visits. They may even fall in love with one of the persons they had an affair with. They have no regrets and are extremely good at concealing their affairs.