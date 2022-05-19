Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Weight loss mistakes: 7 reasons why you are unable to shed extra kilos

    First Published May 19, 2022, 5:24 PM IST

    Do you ever feel like you can't lose weight despite following a tight eating plan, exercising consistently, and sleeping on time? Why isn't your effort being rewarded? What may the causes be? Here are some of the most frequent weight-loss blunders that might be holding you back from reaching your fitness objectives.

    1. Falling into the trap of faking healthy food.

    2. You've probably seen a number of goods that claim to be "fat free" or "sugar free." Though these foodpackages are marketed as healthy alternatives, they are far from being beneficial to your health.

    3. Sticking to the same training programme or being inactive

    4. Overeating nutritious foods. Even if you eat nutritious foods, you must consider their calories and maintain a calorie deficit.

    5. Emotional Consumption

    6. Using exercise as a pass to eat anything you want

    7. Overemphasis on the scale of weight. You may be making progress in terms of fat reduction/inch decrease and muscle building, which may not be reflected on the scale, but this does not mean you are losing weight.

