    Enhance your child’s intelligence with these 5 morning habits

    Parenting Tips: Your morning routine can significantly impact your child's intelligence and brain development. Discover five essential morning habits that can make a difference.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 4, 2024, 5:09 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 4, 2024, 5:09 PM IST

    Every morning, parents prioritize waking up their children, getting them ready, and sending them off to school. It's only after these tasks are completed that parents tend to their own responsibilities. However, simply preparing children for school isn't enough. How you, as parents, interact with them every morning plays a crucial role in their alertness throughout the day and significantly contributes to their brain development, according to experts.

    Incorporating a few key elements into your morning routine can significantly enhance your child's brainpower. From providing nutritious food to fostering a positive and encouraging environment, your actions can have a profound impact on your child's learning and overall development. Let's explore five essential things you can do to kickstart your child's day and boost their brain development.

    5 Essential Morning Habits for Parents:

    1. Embrace Them with a Warm Hug

    Begin each day by greeting your children with a warm hug and a loving embrace as soon as they wake up. Don't forget to wish them a cheerful good morning. Repeat this gesture of affection when you send them off to school. These simple acts of physical touch convey a sense of security and love, allowing your children to feel happy and secure throughout the day, enabling them to focus better on their studies.

    2. Encourage Their Interests:

    Take a moment to inquire about your children's interests when they wake up. Do they feel like reading, engaging in a creative activity, or pursuing any other hobbies? Encourage their passions and provide opportunities for them to explore their interests. This nurturing approach fosters creativity and contributes to their overall well-being.

    3. Acknowledge and Appreciate:

    Start the day by acknowledging and praising your children's positive qualities, achievements, or any act of kindness they demonstrate. Recognizing their efforts and celebrating their successes plays a vital role in their emotional and cognitive development. It also provides them with a boost of confidence and motivation to excel throughout the day.

    4. Nourish with a Healthy Breakfast:

    A nutritious breakfast is crucial for your child's brain health and development. Ensure they start their day with a wholesome meal packed with essential nutrients. Opt for brain-boosting foods like smoothies, fruits, oats, nuts, and seeds. These choices provide the necessary fuel for optimal brain function.

    5. Draw a Heart on Their Hand:

    Before your children head off to school, draw a small heart on their hands. This symbolic gesture serves as a reminder of your love and support throughout the day. It provides them with a sense of comfort, security, and reassurance, knowing that you are always there for them. This feeling of being loved and supported can significantly impact their learning and overall well-being.

