Easy recipe to make tasty Ram Halwa at home

Ram Halwa, also known as Moong Dal Halwa, is a rich and delicious Indian dessert. Here's a simple recipe for making Ram Halwa.

Ingredients

1 cup yellow moong dal (split and skinned green gram)

1 cup ghee (clarified butter)

1 cup sugar

3 cups milk

1/2 teaspoon cardamom powder

A pinch of saffron strands (optional)

Chopped nuts (almonds, cashews, pistachios) for garnish

Instructions

Soaking the Dal

Wash the moong dal thoroughly and soak it in water for at least 4-5 hours. After soaking, drain the water.

Grinding

Grind the soaked dal into a smooth paste without adding much water. It should be a thick and smooth consistency.

Cooking the Dal

Heat a heavy-bottomed pan or kadhai and add ghee to it.

Add the ground moong dal to the ghee and start cooking on low to medium heat. Keep stirring continuously to avoid lumps and ensure even cooking.

Continuous Stirring

Continue stirring and cooking the dal in ghee until it turns golden brown. This process can take around 20-25 minutes.

Adding Milk

Once the dal is golden brown and releases a nutty aroma, add milk to it. Be cautious as the mixture might splutter.

Cooking Further

Keep stirring the mixture and cook until the milk is absorbed, and the halwa thickens.

Adding Sugar

Add sugar to the mixture and continue stirring. The halwa will become more liquid initially but will thicken again as the sugar dissolves.

Flavoring

Add cardamom powder and saffron strands (if using) for flavor. Mix well.

Final Cooking

Cook until the halwa reaches a thick consistency, and the ghee starts to separate from the mixture. This might take around 15-20 minutes.

Garnish

Garnish the Ram Halwa with the chopped nuts of your choice.

Serve

Serve the halwa hot. It can be enjoyed on its own or with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Enjoy the richness and warmth of this traditional Indian dessert, Ram Halwa!