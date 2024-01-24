Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Easy recipe to make tasty Ram Halwa at home

    Ram Halwa, also known as Moong Dal Halwa, is a rich and delicious Indian dessert. Here's a simple recipe for making Ram Halwa.

    Easy recipe to make tasty Ram Halwa at home
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Jan 24, 2024, 6:57 PM IST

    Ram Halwa, also known as Moong Dal Halwa, is a rich and delicious Indian dessert. Here's a simple recipe for making Ram Halwa.

    Ingredients

    1 cup yellow moong dal (split and skinned green gram)
    1 cup ghee (clarified butter)
    1 cup sugar
    3 cups milk
    1/2 teaspoon cardamom powder
    A pinch of saffron strands (optional)
    Chopped nuts (almonds, cashews, pistachios) for garnish

    Instructions

    Soaking the Dal
    Wash the moong dal thoroughly and soak it in water for at least 4-5 hours. After soaking, drain the water.

    Grinding
    Grind the soaked dal into a smooth paste without adding much water. It should be a thick and smooth consistency.

    Cooking the Dal
    Heat a heavy-bottomed pan or kadhai and add ghee to it.
    Add the ground moong dal to the ghee and start cooking on low to medium heat. Keep stirring continuously to avoid lumps and ensure even cooking.

    Continuous Stirring

    Continue stirring and cooking the dal in ghee until it turns golden brown. This process can take around 20-25 minutes.

    Adding Milk
    Once the dal is golden brown and releases a nutty aroma, add milk to it. Be cautious as the mixture might splutter.

    Cooking Further
    Keep stirring the mixture and cook until the milk is absorbed, and the halwa thickens.

    Adding Sugar
    Add sugar to the mixture and continue stirring. The halwa will become more liquid initially but will thicken again as the sugar dissolves.

    Flavoring
    Add cardamom powder and saffron strands (if using) for flavor. Mix well.

    Final Cooking
    Cook until the halwa reaches a thick consistency, and the ghee starts to separate from the mixture. This might take around 15-20 minutes.

    Garnish
    Garnish the Ram Halwa with the chopped nuts of your choice.

    Serve
    Serve the halwa hot. It can be enjoyed on its own or with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

    Enjoy the richness and warmth of this traditional Indian dessert, Ram Halwa!

    Last Updated Jan 24, 2024, 6:57 PM IST
