    Discover Europe's Enchanting Shores: 7 must-visit beaches for every traveler

    From Greece's iconic Navagio Beach to the pristine sands of Portugal's Praia da Marinha, explore the allure of Europe's best beaches. Crystal waters, dramatic cliffs, and hidden gems await.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 13, 2023, 4:06 PM IST

    Europe is blessed with a diverse array of stunning beaches, each offering its own unique charm and allure. Europe offers an array of captivating beaches that cater to various preferences, from the secluded coves of Menorca to the iconic landscapes of Greece and the surprising beauty of the UK's coastline. Whether you seek relaxation, adventure, or simply breathtaking views, these seven beaches are sure to leave an indelible mark on any traveler's heart.

    From the Mediterranean's azure waters to the rugged coastlines of the Atlantic, here are seven of the best beaches in Europe:

    1. Navagio Beach, Greece

    Nestled on the Ionian Island of Zakynthos, Navagio Beach, also known as Shipwreck Beach, is a paradise of golden sands surrounded by towering cliffs. Accessible only by boat, this beach is famous for the wrecked smuggler ship that gives the beach its name. The turquoise waters and dramatic setting make it a must-visit destination.

    2. Cala Macarelleta, Spain

    Located on the Balearic Island of Menorca, Cala Macarelleta is a small, secluded cove with crystal-clear waters and fine white sand. Surrounded by pine forests and limestone cliffs, it offers a serene escape from the bustling world.

    3. Anse Source d'Argent, Seychelles

    Although not in Europe, this beach in the Seychelles is a favorite among European travelers. Its pink sands, granite boulders, and shallow, warm waters create a surreal and captivating landscape.

    4. Porto Katsiki, Greece

    Situated on the island of Lefkada, Porto Katsiki is renowned for its steep white cliffs contrasting against the azure waters of the Ionian Sea. The beach can be reached by descending a series of steps, providing a stunning panorama along the way.

    5. Praia da Marinha, Portugal

    Often featured in postcards and travel magazines, this beach in the Algarve region is celebrated for its limestone cliffs, natural rock formations, and inviting blue-green waters. It's a fantastic spot for snorkeling and exploring marine life.

    6. Cala Goloritzé, Italy

    Found in Sardinia, Cala Goloritzé is a hidden gem accessible via a challenging hiking trail, which adds to its allure. The beach features a limestone arch, clear waters, and a sense of untouched beauty that rewards those willing to make the trek.

    7. Durdle Door Beach, United Kingdom

    This unique beach is situated along the Jurassic Coast, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The beach is famous for the natural limestone arch called Durdle Door that emerges from the sea. Despite the often cooler waters, the dramatic landscape and scenic walks make it a worthy destination.

    Last Updated Aug 13, 2023, 4:06 PM IST
