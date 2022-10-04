Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Dating advice for pragmatic individuals. Here are some tips you can follow

    Dating, in general, can be difficult, but it can be more challenging for an individual who is not a fan of romance and wants a more beneficial relationship. Here are some tips you can use in your dating life if you shy away from romance.

    Dating advice for pragmatic individuals. Here are some tips you can follow sur
    Author
    Suruchi N G
    First Published Oct 4, 2022, 8:00 AM IST

    If you have been weary of the same old dating advice about how there are lots of fish in the sea and you could do better, then it is time to think again. The clichés aren't exactly helpful. If you want to be practical about your love life, you can start by trying to find something fresh. Below is logical dating advice for realists who shy away from torrid romance. 

    Try a sober date: Drinking beer will only exaggerate or distort your relationship with every date. After two glasses of champagne, everybody can sense chemistry. If you wish for a more genuine experience, you must limit your drinking before or during dates. Liqueur can help eliminate your anxiety and other rational worries, which ensures you're more prone to drop your standards. So, leave behind the liqueur and see your wittier self take charge of the date.

    Give up potential dating: If only he weren't contemptuous and didn't talk over you, he'd be ideal. If only you were motivated to work instead of shopping and looking for a sugar daddy, the two of you could genuinely be something extraordinary. Such idle dreams or clichés must be rejected as you must favour practical reasoning. Think twice if you believe your affection for someone will cause them to change.

    Cease dreaming of finding the proper mate and try to be that partner: Don't let bad dates or rejection get you down. Try to view each date as an opportunity to learn something new, more about what you want in a partner, and realise what a fantastic catch you are instead of hoping to find someone who makes your life perfect. You must concentrate on yourself, which will help you know what you want in a relationship. 

    Last Updated Oct 4, 2022, 8:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Navaratri 2022 Day 9 Maa Siddhidatri Puja Vidhi Muhurat Colour and Bhog sur

    Navaratri 2022 Day 9: Maa Siddhidatri, Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Colour and Bhog

    Happy Maha Navami 2022 Wishes WhatsApp Facebook messages quotes to share with loved ones gcw

    Happy Navami 2022: Wishes, WhatsApp/Facebook messages, quotes to share with loved ones

    Astrology Daily Horoscope for October 4 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope for October 4, 2022: Be calm Gemini; good day for Leo, Aquarius

    Numerology Prediction for October 4 2022 Heres what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for October 4, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Lacking Monday motivation Watch Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanons workout videos and kick start your week sur

    Lacking Monday motivation? Watch Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon's workout videos and kick start your week

    Recent Stories

    Navaratri 2022 Day 9 Maa Siddhidatri Puja Vidhi Muhurat Colour and Bhog sur

    Navaratri 2022 Day 9: Maa Siddhidatri, Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Colour and Bhog

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Indore/3rd T20I preview: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul rested; India ponders on death bowling woes against South Africa-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Indore T20I: Kohli, Rahul rested; India ponders on death bowling woes

    Happy Maha Navami 2022 Wishes WhatsApp Facebook messages quotes to share with loved ones gcw

    Happy Navami 2022: Wishes, WhatsApp/Facebook messages, quotes to share with loved ones

    Astrology Daily Horoscope for October 4 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope for October 4, 2022: Be calm Gemini; good day for Leo, Aquarius

    Numerology Prediction for October 4 2022 Heres what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for October 4, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Videos

    Rajnath Singh takes sortie in 'Prachand' LCH; says it sends desired message to the adversary

    Rajnath Singh takes sortie in 'Prachand' LCH; says it sends desired message to the adversary

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Guwahati/2nd T20I: Going at a higher strike rate was a demand of this innings - KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Guwahati T20I: 'Going at a higher strike rate was a demand of this innings' - Rahul

    Video Icon
    5G is in India PM Modi gets demo of Jio new technology from Akash Ambani gcw

    5G is in India: PM Modi gets demo of Jio's new technology from Akash Ambani

    Video Icon
    Womens Asia Cup 2022: It was Deepti Sharma awareness that she took the bails off - India Harmanpreet Kaur on Charlie Dean run out during England ODIs-ayh

    'It was Deepti's awareness that she took the bails off' - Harmanpreet on Charlie's run out

    Video Icon
    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022 Highlights: India Capitals ensure playoffs berth after crushing Manipal Tigers by 7 wickets-ayh

    LLC 2022: India Capitals ensure playoffs berth after crushing Manipal Tigers by 7 wickets

    Video Icon