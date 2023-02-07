Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cut down on salt intake to avoid THESE side-effects in your body

    Here are several negative impacts that excessive salt intake can have on the body
     

    First Published Feb 7, 2023, 7:30 AM IST
    First Published Feb 7, 2023, 7:30 AM IST

    Salt provides flavour to our meals and is not harmful unless ingested in excess. To survive, a person's body needs sodium, a component of salt. So, when does excessive salt consumption become a problem? Salt helps neurons and muscles perform better and regulates bodily fluid when taken in tiny amounts. However, excessive salt consumption might be harmful to one's health. Here are a few negative consequences of excessive salt consumption on the body.

    Bad sleep quality
    A rise in blood pressure causes an increase in the desire to drink and pee, making it harder to sleep well. It is advised to take less salt, particularly in the evening.

    Headaches
    According to a 2014 research from John Hopkins, increased salt intake might make a person more vulnerable to headaches. It is more common in those with high blood pressure, although even people with normal blood pressure have complained of headaches.

    Eczema
    Is your skin dry, itching, or swollen? The underlying culprit might be salt. Though scientific research on the issue is scarce, it appears that excessive salt also appears to trigger a person's immune system.

    Kidney Stones
    Excess salt stimulates the synthesis of calcium in the urine, making a person more susceptible to kidney stones.

    Bloating
    Salt is known to attract water, and as a person consumes more sodium, their water retention rises. Because salt stores water in the body, a person may feel puffy, swollen, or bloated.

    Increased thirst
    It has been argued that salt makes individuals thirsty. Though the sufficient study has not been conducted to substantiate the claim, it is likely that consuming salty foods causes a person to drink more water.

    High blood pressure
    

