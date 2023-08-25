Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Constant stress to exhaustion: 7 clear signs that you are in survival mode

    These are 7 signs of being in survival mode. From heightened stress to neglecting self-care, learn how to identify these red flags and regain control for a healthier life.    

     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 25, 2023, 4:01 PM IST

    In the relentless pace of modern life, it's easy to slip into survival mode without even realizing it. This state of constant stress and reactive behaviour can take a toll on your physical and mental well-being. Recognizing the signs that you're in survival mode is the first step toward reclaiming a balanced and fulfilling life. Here are seven indicators to watch out for:

    1. Heightened Stress Levels

    Excessive stress that interferes with daily functioning is a key signal of survival mode. If you find yourself constantly on edge, struggling to manage tasks, and feeling overwhelmed, it's time to take a step back.

    2. Tunnel Vision Focus

    When you're in survival mode, your focus narrows down to immediate concerns. Long-term goals and aspirations may take a back seat as you prioritize getting through each day.

    3. Neglecting Self-Care

    Self-care activities like exercise, proper nutrition, and relaxation often fall by the wayside when you're in survival mode. Ignoring these essential practices can have a negative impact on your health.

    4. Persistent Exhaustion

    Feeling chronically tired, even after a full night's sleep, indicates that your body and mind are on overdrive. This state of exhaustion can stem from prolonged stress and constant vigilance.

    ALSO READ: Persistent anxiety to grief: 6 critical signs that indicate its time to consider therapy

    5. Strained Relationships

    Survival mode can lead to irritability and decreased patience, straining relationships with loved ones and colleagues. If you find yourself lashing out or withdrawing, it's time to address the root cause.

    6. Inability to Enjoy Activities

    When survival mode takes over, you might lose interest in hobbies and activities that once brought you joy. The inability to derive pleasure from these pursuits is a sign that you're running on survival instincts.

    ALSO READ: 7 signs that your partner is guilt-tripping you in relationship

    7. Disrupted Sleep Patterns

    Trouble falling asleep or staying asleep is a common manifestation of survival mode. Racing thoughts and anxiety can make it difficult to get the restorative sleep you need.

    Recognizing these signs is the first step in breaking free from survival mode. Prioritize self-care, seek support from friends, family, or professionals, and consider mindfulness practices to restore balance. Remember, it's never too late to regain control and cultivate a healthier, more fulfilling life.

    Last Updated Aug 25, 2023, 4:01 PM IST
