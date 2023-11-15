Chhath Puja 2023: Know important dates, shubh timings, significance, places, rituals and more

Chhath Puja 2023: An ancient Hindu festival honouring Surya Dev and Shashthi Devi is called Chhath Puja. Following Diwali, Chhath Puja is observed for four days. Countless followers will celebrate Chhath Puja, the festival dedicated to honouring Surya, the Sun God, and his wife Usha (Chhathi Maiya).

Chhath Puja 2023 Date in India: An ancient Hindu festival honouring Surya Dev and Shashthi Devi is called Chhath Puja. Following Diwali, Chhath Puja is observed for four days. Countless followers will celebrate Chhath Puja, the festival dedicated to honouring Surya, the Sun God, and his wife Usha (Chhathi Maiya). It is mostly observed in India's various regions of Nepal and Bihar, Jharkhand, and eastern Uttar Pradesh. Surya Shashthi, Chhath Mahaparv, Chhath Parv, Dala Puja, Pratihar, and Dala Chhath are other names for Chhath Puja.

Chhath Puja 2023 Time and Muhurat

Day 1- Chaturthi (Nahay Khay)

Date: November 17, 2023

Sunrise: 06:45 AM

Sunset: 05:27 PM

Day 2- Panchami (Lohanda and Kharna)

Date: November 18, 2023

Sunrise 06:46 AM

Sunset 05:26 PM

Day 3- Shashthi (Chhath Puja, Sandhya Arghya)

Date: November 19, 2023

Sunrise – 06:46 AM

Sunset – 05:26 PM

Day 4- Ashtami (Usha Arghya, Parana Day)

Date: October 20 November 2023

Sun rise: 6:32 am

Sun set: 5:37 pm

Four days are devoted to worshipping the Sun God.Nahay Khay is the first day of Chhath. The day's main activity is taking a holy plunge in water, particularly the Ganga River.

Chhath Puja 2023: Significance

It is said that the first Chhath Puja was conducted by Rama and Sita on Kartik Shukla Shashti, after their return from exile. This indicates that Sun worship precedes Hinduism. Another story about the Chhath Puja festival is about King Priyabrat and his wife, Malini. They never had children, and Malini gave birth to a dead baby despite her best efforts to conceive. The King decided to end his own life as he was beginning to lose hope.

Suddenly appearing, Manas Kanya said, "I am an incarnation of the sixth part of the universe." If you worship me with a pure mind and pure soul for six days, you will surely be blessed with a child.

A stunning kid resulted from the King and Queen's consent to worship.

Chhath Puja 2023: Importance

The Sun God Surya is the primary focus of Chhath Puja. Praying to the Sun, who is revered as the source of all life and energy, one requests blessings that will ensure a long and productive life. The ceremonial bath in a natural body of water marks the beginning of the event and represents the cleaning of the body and spirit.

This cleansing practise, a significant part of Chhath Puja, highlights the importance of maintaining both physical and spiritual purity.

During Chhath Puja, families and communities come together. The customs promote communal fasting, provide preparation, and a sense of cohesiveness and camaraderie. It creates a strong sense of belonging and fortifies ties within the family.

Chhath Puja 2023: Rituals

The following rituals—also known as Surya Shashthi, Chhathi, Dala Chhath, and Prathihar—are performed during the four days of the Chhath Puja festival celebration. Translating to "to bathe and eat," Nahaye Khaye is the name given to the first day of Chhath Puja. Those who observe the fast make a holy dive into a river, pond, or other body of water on this day.

The devotee Kharna follows the Nirjala fast on the second day. That nightfall, a special Prasad made with rice, milk, and jaggery is prepared, and no water is consumed.

Chhath Sandhya Puja Arghya falls on the third day. On this day, Lord Sun receives Arghya. Use thekua, rice laddoos, and fruits to decorate a soop. The Sun God will then accept the Arghya from the followers and their families.

The final two days of the Chhath Puja are dedicated to Usha Arghya, in which the Arghya is offered to the rising Sun. The Vrattis attend the riverbanks on this day with their family and carry out the ceremony with great zeal and dedication.