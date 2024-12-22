Bizarre video shows Oreo cookies withstanding fire, sparks internet curiosity & concern on food safety (WATCH)

A viral video shows Oreo cookies resisting a blowtorch's flames, sparking widespread curiosity and theories about their composition and structure, and raising questions about food science and safety.

Bizarre video shows Oreos withstanding fire, sparks internet curiosity and concern on food safety (WATCH) dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Dec 22, 2024, 6:17 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 22, 2024, 6:39 PM IST

A bizarre video has taken the internet by storm, showcasing Oreo cookies withstanding a blowtorch's flames for 30 seconds without burning, while the wooden frame they're placed on catches fire. The clip has sparked widespread curiosity, with millions of views and countless comments on social media.

Internet users are flooding platforms with questions and theories. Some joke about the apparent invincibility of Oreos, while others express concern about the cookies' safety and composition. Theories range from the cookies' structure and ingredients to the possibility of some kind of unusual fire resistance.

The ingredients listed on the official Oreo website may hold some clues. Oreos contain sugar, unbleached enriched flour, palm oil, soybean and/or canola oil, cocoa, high fructose corn syrup, baking soda, salt, soy lecithin, chocolate, and artificial flavor.

Some speculate that the combination of sugar, palm oil, and soy lecithin may contribute to the cookies' unexpected fire resistance. Others point out that the cookies' structure, with two wafers separated by a cream filling, may also play a role.

"Is milk stronger than fire?," asked one X user while another user asked,"Why are Oreos fire resistant?"

As the internet continues to buzz with theories and concerns, one thing is clear: Oreos have sparked a fascinating conversation about food science and safety.

