Bhai Dooj 2022: 5 sweets you can surprise your sibling

Bhai Dooj is also known as Bhau Beej, Bhathru Dwithiya and Bhai Dwitiya in different regions of the country. This festival celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters. If you plan to try something different, here are some easy and quick sweets you can prepare.

The festival of lights, Diwali - has ended, but don't let it lose your spirits because there's another festival you can look forward to. According to the Hindu lunisolar calendar, the festival Bhai Dooj is celebrated on the second day of the lunar on Shukla Paksha in the month of Kartika. This year, Bhai Dooj is on October 26, 2022. Diwali is a 5-day traditional affair that starts with Govatsa Dwadashi and ends with celebrating Bhai Dooj. So, let your excitement still be at high levels. Bhai Dooj is also known as Bhau Beej, Bhatra Dwitiya, Bhai Dwitiya and Bhathru Dwithiya in other regions of the country. This festival celebrates the special bond between sisters and brothers.

Date And Timings For the festival: Bhai Dooj this year will be celebrated on October 26, 2022, which falls on a Wednesday. Bhai Dooj Aparahna Time starts from 01:12 PM to 03:27 P, which is for 2 Hours 14 Mins. Dwitiya Tithi Begins at 02:42 PM on October 26, 2022, and ends at 12:45 PM on October 27, 2022.

Easy sweets you can try: If you are planning to surprise your sibling with yummy and tasty food made with love, we have brought you some easy and quick recipes for snacks and desserts that you can try at this festival.

Bread Pakoda: Can we ever resist the piece of fried bread pakodas whenever we see them? Making this classic Indian snack at your house for your siblings can be a great way to celebrate the festival.

Bread Dosa: Is your sibling a big fan of south Indian food? You can make this instant bread dosa in just 5 minutes, impress them on this special day and make it memorable. This is also a healthier option since it is homemade.

Roti Taco: If you want to try something unique and different for the Bhai Dooj feast by giving a little Mexican twist with this roti taco recipe?! You can make this healthy food on Bhai Dooj. It is an easy recipe you can try out this festive season.

Besan Ladoo: Mark this festival of Bhai Dooj with some homemade mithai, and this besan ladoo is one of the best and easy recipes you can try out. It is an easy recipe you can make and is perfect for the occasion.

Rice Kheer: Kheer is one of the simplest and easiest Indian desserts that even an amateur cook can make. Kheer is one of the staple sweets you can find in any household. If you want to try making an Indian dessert for your family.

