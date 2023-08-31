Balaram Purnima 2023: Appearance day of Lord Krishna's elder brother; Know significance, celebrations and more

Lord Balaram Purnima: The entire spiritual universe has its roots in Balaram because of the Supreme Lord Krishna's first expansion. He is the first Guru Tattva, the first Guru of all beings.

The day of Lord Balaram's manifestation, who is Krishna's elder brother, is known as Balarama Purnima or Balarama Jayanti, just as Lord Krishna's manifestation day is referred to as Krishna Janmashtami. Although He assumes the character of His elder brother, Lord Balarama (or Balaram) is actually the first bodily expansion of the Supreme Personality of Godhead, Lord Krishna. During the Dvapara yuga, Lord Balaram manifested as the child of Rohini and Vasudeva. The fifteenth day of the Shravan month is known as Balarama Purnima in the Vedic calendar. This year Balaram Purnima is being celebrated on August 31.

Sankarshana and Baladeva are other names for Lord Balaram. He grants us the necessary spiritual strength to overcome obstacles on our path to self-realization.

The adi-guru, or first spiritual master, is Lord Balarama. In the Chaitanya Lila, Lord Balarama takes the form of Lord Nityananda, the one who bestows mercy on even the most afflicted and fallen soul. Therefore, His birth as the son of Rohini and Vasudeva is joyfully welcomed by His devotees.

On the eve of Balarama-purnima, an adhivasa ceremony is performed in the evening to invoke auspiciousness. Sri Krishna has a blue or Shyamwarna (dark cloud) look. He goes by the name Ghanshyam at times. The appearance of Lord Balaram is as pearly white as milky clouds.

Devotees fast until noon on the day of Balarama-Purnima. Murtis of Krishna and Balarama are placed on the altar platform and beautifully ornamented. An 'abhisheka' is conducted at around 11 a.m., and 'bhoga' (food offerings or prasadam) of different types of sweets, savouries, chutneys, rice, sabjis, cakes, and pastries are offered. At 2 p.m., a great feast is served after flowers are placed at Their lotus feet and a maha-arati is conducted.

Devotees celebrate Lord Balarama shattering a honey pot in the evening. A sizable pot filled with honey and some maha-prasada is set up in pots and fastened to a post. Some devotees attempt to break that pot with a stick while wearing blindfolds. The pot sways back and forth. Devotees who are watching and taking part have a good time. Devotees enjoy the honey and the maha-prasada when the pot breaks. Such an occurrence gives us a taste of the delight the gopas would have felt while breaking the pots in Vraja with the Lord's company.

Balaram Purnima also signifies the conclusion of the Jhulan yatra and the first month of Chaturmasya.

