Aerobics exercise can decrease the risk of cancer, find out here

    Being physically fit is essential for the well-being of your health. A recent study found that physical exercise, particularly aerobics, can significantly reduce the risk of cancer metastasising. Read on to find out more about it. 


     

    Suruchi N G
    First Published Nov 22, 2022, 5:04 PM IST

    Exercise is essential for your overall health and has been found to impact your overall well-being substantially. Some studies have found that physical activity, aerobics in specific, can reduce the risk of cancer metastasising. The study combines the observation of an animal model examined before and after running and trained strictly in an exercise regimen as per data from healthy human volunteers analysed before.

    The findings showed that physical exercise could reduce the risk for different types of cancer by up to 35%. Meanwhile, high-intensity aerobic exercise can help reduce the risk of metastatic cancer by at least 72%. Cancer-free participants revealed that exercise before cancer initiation slightly impacted cancer incidence in low metastatic stages but can reduce the likelihood of highly metastatic cancer.
    Female mice were selected for their increased metabolic response to exercise to conduct the training.
    Some researchers took samples of their internal organs. It was done once before and then after physical exercise and post-injecting them with cancer. Aerobic exercise significantly reduced the development of metastatic tumours in many organs, like the lymph nodes, lungs, and liver. The study also tried to understand other metabolic differences between tissues of the inactive and active mice.

    Researchers also conducted a mitochondrial activity test. According to the data collected, the study indicates that exercise causes the metabolic reprogramming of several organs. It helps to create a new microenvironment throughout the body. The finding showed that high-intensity exercise could prevent cancer from spreading. This epidemiologic study showed a unique and significant interaction between exercise intensity and human metastatic cancer development. It has led researchers to hypothesise that exercise can induce systemic changes that can protect against the growth of tumours in humans.

    Last Updated Nov 22, 2022, 5:06 PM IST
