    7 effective ways to keep your house pest-free during Monsoon

    Discover practical tips to protect your home from pests during the monsoon season. Learn how to seal entry points, maintain cleanliness, eliminate standing water, and more to keep pests at bay.

    First Published Jul 5, 2023, 4:36 PM IST

    The monsoon season often brings along increased pest activity as insects and rodents seek shelter from the rain. By implementing some measures, you can significantly reduce the risk of pest infestations during the monsoon season. However, if you notice persistent pest problems or signs of an infestation, it is advisable to seek professional help to effectively manage and eliminate pests from your home.

    To keep your house pest-free during this time, here are seven effective measures you can take:

    1. Seal Entry Points: Inspect your house for any gaps or cracks in walls, windows, and doors that pests can use to enter. Seal these openings with caulk or weatherstripping to create a barrier and prevent pests from infiltrating your home.

    2. Proper Drainage: Ensure that your house has proper drainage systems in place. Clogged gutters and stagnant water can attract pests, so regularly clean gutters, fix any leaks, and ensure water flows away from the foundation to discourage pests from breeding.

    3. Eliminate Standing Water: Mosquitoes and other pests thrive in standing water. Regularly check your premises for areas where water accumulates, such as flower pots, bird baths, or buckets. Empty and clean them to remove potential breeding sites.

    4. Maintain Cleanliness: Regular cleaning plays a crucial role in pest prevention. Keep your house clean by sweeping and vacuuming regularly. Pay attention to areas prone to crumbs or spills, such as the kitchen and dining areas. Ensure garbage is properly sealed and disposed of regularly.

    5. Store Food Properly: Pests are attracted to food sources, so it's important to store food properly. Keep all food items, including pet food, in sealed containers to prevent pests from accessing them. Wipe down counters and tables to remove any food residue that may attract pests.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    6. Trim Vegetation: Overgrown trees, shrubs, and branches can serve as bridges for pests to enter your home. Trim back vegetation near your house to eliminate direct access points. Additionally, consider keeping a distance between firewood piles and your house, as they can harbor pests.

    7. Regular Pest Inspections: Schedule regular inspections by professional pest control services to identify and address any potential pest infestations. Pest control professionals can provide preventive treatments and offer expert advice on keeping your house pest-free.

    Extra Tip: Consider using natural pest repellents such as essential oils like citronella, peppermint, or neem oil, as they can help repel certain pests without relying on harsh chemicals.

