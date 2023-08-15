Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    6 tips to master the art of making idli batter at home

    Master the art of making soft idlis at home. From balancing the rice and lentil ratio to achieving the perfect fermentation, understand each step to make idlis that are both soft and flavorful.
     

    6 tips to master the art of making idli batter at home
    First Published Aug 15, 2023, 6:03 PM IST

    Idli, a beloved South Indian delicacy, is a steamed rice cake known for its soft and fluffy texture. Making perfectly soft idlis at home might seem challenging, but with the right technique, you can achieve restaurant-quality results. Follow these 6 expert tips to create idlis that are light, airy, and incredibly delicious.

    1. Balanced Rice and Lentil Ratio

    The key to achieving soft idlis lies in the proper combination of rice and lentils. Use a ratio of 4:1 for idli rice (parboiled rice) and urad dal (black gram). Soak them separately for 4-6 hours to ensure they are hydrated enough for effective grinding.

    2. Grinding Technique

    Invest in a high-quality wet grinder or a powerful mixer grinder to achieve the right consistency. Grind the urad dal to a smooth, fluffy texture first. Gradually add water as needed to achieve the desired consistency. Similarly, grind the rice to a slightly coarse texture. The batter should be airy, light, and well-mixed.

    3. Fermentation Process

    Fermentation is crucial for the idli batter to develop the right flavors and texture. After grinding, mix the urad dal and rice batters together with a pinch of salt. Place the mixture in a warm, undisturbed place to ferment overnight (8-12 hours). The batter should double in volume and have a slight tangy aroma.

    ALSO READ: Banana Dosa to Coconut Idli: 6 fruity South Indian breakfast dishes

    4. Consistent Temperature and Environment

    Achieving the ideal fermentation requires consistent warmth. If the weather is cold, preheat your oven to its lowest setting, turn it off, and then place the batter in the oven to ferment. Alternatively, use a warm corner of your kitchen. Avoid disturbing the batter during fermentation.

    5. Avoid Over-Mixing and Excessive Fermentation

    Once the batter is fermented, gently mix it to distribute the gases without deflating them. Over-mixing can lead to dense idlis. Also, avoid fermenting the batter for too long, as this can result in an overly sour taste and a change in texture.

    ALSO READ: Dosa to Idli: 7 quick Indian breakfast dishes for Monday mornings

    6. Steaming Technique

    For soft idlis, use clean, oiled idli molds. Fill each mold with the batter, leaving some space for expansion. Steam them on medium heat for about 10-12 minutes. To check for doneness, insert a toothpick; if it comes out clean, the idlis are ready. Once done, let them cool for a minute before removing them from the molds.

    Last Updated Aug 15, 2023, 6:03 PM IST
