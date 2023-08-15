Lifestyle

Banana Dosa to Coconut Idli: 6 fruity South Indian breakfast dishes

Banana Dosa is a fruity take on classic dosa, which is sweet and crispy. Here are the 6 fruity South Indian breakfast dishes.

Mango Upma

Tangy mango inside the upma elevates the taste of traditional Upma.

Papaya Vada

Crispy vadas are filled and mixed with the goodness of Papaya and served with green spicy chutney.

Guava Uttapam

The tasty uttapam dish gets a modern-day fruity version with guava pieces inside the warm uttapam.

Jackfruit Pongal

Pongal a humble and must-have South Indian breakfast gets fresh twist with the inclusion of tangy jackfruit in the pongal which makes it sweet and energizing.

Coconut Idli

It is another tropical twist on the classic Idli with coconut and pineapple stuffed inside Idli.

