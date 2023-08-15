Banana Dosa to Coconut Idli: 6 fruity South Indian breakfast dishes

Lifestyle
Banana Dosa is a fruity take on classic dosa, which is sweet and crispy. Here are the 6 fruity South Indian breakfast dishes.
Tangy mango inside the upma elevates the taste of traditional Upma.
Crispy vadas are filled and mixed with the goodness of Papaya and served with green spicy chutney.
The tasty uttapam dish gets a modern-day fruity version with guava pieces inside the warm uttapam.
Pongal a humble and must-have South Indian breakfast gets fresh twist with the inclusion of tangy jackfruit in the pongal which makes it sweet and energizing.
It is another tropical twist on the classic Idli with coconut and pineapple stuffed inside Idli.