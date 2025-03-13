Aamir Khan birthday: Notable work, net worth, income, assets, personal life, and more

Read Full Article

Aamir Khan was born on March 14th, 1965. He made significant contributions to the Indian Cinema showing his passion towards his craft. Let's have a look at his notable work, net worth, income, assets, remuneration, personal life, and more.

Notable Work:

Aamir Khan's filmography is a true reflection of his talent and passion. With critically acclaimed and commercially successful movies, he is called as the star of bollywood. Some of his most notable works include many films that did not just challenge the actors, but also got unique stories into life that are much needed to the society.

Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988): This is a must watch romantic drama that marked Aamir's breakthrough in Bollywood as a star actor.

Lagaan (2001): A period drama that captured millions of fans attention and appreciation, was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film.

Rang De Basanti (2006): A film that stood as an inspiration to a generation and won numerous awards for it excellence.

Taare Zameen Par (2007): A must watch story about a dyslexic child showing how important it is to understand a child before shaping or breaking the child's life, directed by Aamir himself.

3 Idiots (2009): A comedy-drama that became one of the highest-grossing Indian films with its unique plot and storyline that deals with the ongong struggles of students in the corporate world.

PK (2014): A satirical comedy that addressed social issues and bought awareness about many things, became a massive hit.

Dangal (2016): A biographical sports drama that broke box office records worldwide by showcasing the life of wrestlers who dedicated their life for the country's win.

Net Worth:

As of 2025, Aamir Khan is one of the richest bollywood stars and his net worth is estimated to be around ₹1,862 crore . His major sources of incomes comes from his successful film career, production ventures, and brand endorsements.

Income and Remuneration:

Aamir Khan is one of the highest-paid actors in Indian film industry. He charges a whopping amount of 85 crore to ₹100 crore per movie . Additionally, he often shares a percentage of the profits from his films as a producer, significantly boosting his earnings beyond remuneration. For instance, he reportedly earned ₹350 crore from the film "Dangal" and ₹200 crore from "PK" including his remuneration.

Assets

Aamir Khan owns several luxurious properties and assets saved for his financial security. These include:

A sea-facing property in Bandra, Mumbai. This property in the prime area is worth around ₹60 crore.

A 2-acre property in Panchgani, Maharashtra, which he purchased for ₹7 crore in 2013.

Aamir Khan owns two luxurious apartments in Marina and Bella Vista, respectively, that are located in Bandra, Mumbai.

He spent a whopping amount of ₹75 crore on a home in Beverly Hills.

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor Networth: Income, assets, remuneration, and more

Aamir Khan's Car Collection:

He owns various luxurious cars like a Mercedes-Benz S600 Maybach Guard worth 10 crore rupees, a Rolls-Royce Ghost worth 3.1 crore rupees, a Bentley Continental Flying Spur worth 3 crore rupees, a BMW 6-Series worth 80 lakhs, and a Range Rover Vogue worth 3 crore rupees.

Aamir Khan's Personal Life:

Aamir Khan, whose name is Mohammed Aamir Hussain Khan on March 14, 1965, in Mumbai, India. He is known for his dedication to his craft and his ability to transform himself for various roles and his ability to tell unique stories. Aamir has been married twice: first to Reena Dutta, with whom he has two children, Junaid Khan and Ira Khan. He later married Kiran Rao, with whom he has a son, Azad Rao Khan.

Philanthropy and Social Initiatives:

Aamir Khan is also known for his philanthropic efforts and social initiatives, showing his humanity. He has been involved in various charitable activities and has used his platform to raise awareness about social issues that are required to have attention on. His television show "Satyamev Jayate" addressed various social problems and had a significant impact on Indian society and also inspired many actors to come forward and serve the society.

Aamir Khan's journey in the film industry is marked by his dedication, versatility, and impactful performances. With a successful career, substantial net worth, and a commitment to social causes, Aamir Khan continues to be an influential figure in Indian cinema.

ALSO READ: Netflix movie recommendations: 11 English thriller movies with the most shocking twists

Latest Videos