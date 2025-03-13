Delhi Weather Forecast, March 13: Capital to experience uncomfortable heat a day before Holi

Read Full Gallery

Delhi Weather Forecast, March 13: Delhi will experience hot weather on Thursday, with high temperatures and unhealthy air quality. Residents are advised to avoid outdoor activities, especially in the afternoon, due to the heat and pollution.

Delhi Weather Forecast, March 13 : Delhi is set to experience hazy and hot weather on March 13, 2025, a day before Holi. Delhiites should brace for uncomfortable heat and unhealthy air quality levels. If you’re heading out, be prepared for high temperatures and poor visibility due to pollution.

Delhi’s air quality will remain very unhealthy, posing risks for sensitive groups, including children, the elderly, and those with respiratory issues. It is advised to avoid outdoor activities, especially in the afternoon.

Sunrise: 6:34 AM

Sunset: 6:29 PM

The sun rose at 6:34 AM and will set at 6:29 PM. As the day progresses, the temperature will rise, making it uncomfortable and sweaty outdoors.

