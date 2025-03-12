Kitchen Hacks: 5 best ways to reseal food packets and keep them fresh

Read Full Article

1. Use a Plastic Bottle for an Airtight Seal

Cut the neck of a plastic bottle and pass the open end of the food packet through it. Fold the edges over the bottle opening and screw the cap back on. This method provides an airtight seal, keeping snacks crispy and fresh.

2. Seal with a Hot Iron or Hair Straightener

For packets made of foil or plastic, press the open edge with a heated iron or hair straightener. Place a piece of parchment paper over the packet before sealing to prevent damage. This works well for chips, coffee, and spice packets.

3. Clip It with Binder Clips or Clothespins

A quick and reusable solution is using binder clips or clothespins. Simply fold the packet’s open end and secure it with a clip to keep air and moisture out.

4. Use a Zip Tie or Rubber Band

For flexible packaging, tightly roll down the open end and wrap a rubber band or zip tie around it. This hack is perfect for keeping food packets securely closed.

5. Vacuum Seal with a Straw

For homemade vacuum sealing, insert a straw into the opening of a plastic bag, suck out excess air, and quickly twist or clip it shut. This method helps extend the shelf life of dry foods.



