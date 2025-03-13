D-Wave Stock Surges On ‘Breakthrough’ Feat Of Company’s Annealing Quantum Computer: Retail Braces For Exponential Rally

Read Full Article

D-Wave Quantum, Inc. (QBTS) shares rallied Wednesday afternoon when they reopened for trading after a brief halt, as investors cheered a breakthrough that underlined the company’s quantum computing prowess.

The Palo Alto, California-based company said a paper published in the Science journal confirmed that its annealing quantum computer outperformed one of the world’s most powerful classical supercomputers in solving complex magnetic materials simulation problems related to materials discovery.

Following the announcement, the stock became the top-trending ticker on Stocktwits and was among the top 15 active tickers.

The company noted that the peer-reviewed paper “Beyond Classical Computation in Quantum Simulation” validates the achievement as the “world’s first and only demonstration of quantum computational supremacy on a useful problem.”

A collaboration of scientists led by D-Wave performed the simulations on both the company’s Advantage2 prototype annealing quantum computer and the Frontier supercomputer at the Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory.

The study found that D-Wave’s quantum computer performed the most complex simulation in minutes and with a level of accuracy that would take nearly one million years using the supercomputer.

D-Wave also noted that it would require more power than the world’s annual electricity consumption to solve the problem using the supercomputer.

Dr. Alan Baratz, CEO of D-Wave, said, “All other claims of quantum systems outperforming classical computers have been disputed or involved random number generation of no practical value.”

“We are thrilled that D-Wave customers can use this technology today to realize tangible value from annealing quantum computers."

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment moved to ‘bullish’ (66/100) from the ‘neutral’ mood seen a day ago. The message volume spiked to ‘high’ levels.

QBTS sentiment and message volume March 12, as of 1:17 pm ET | Source: Stocktwits

A bullish watcher said the stock will rise exponentially on the news and top $10 by the end of the month.

Another user predicted more gains after the earnings report due before the markets open on Thursday.

D-Wave stock traded up 9.88% at $5.91 after hitting a high of $6.39 immediately after the announcement. It has lost about 36% year-to-date.

