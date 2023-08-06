Lifestyle

7 quick Indian breakfast dishes for Monday mornings

Image credits: Getty

Besan Chilla

It is instant pancakes from North indian cuisine. These are made with gram flour, spices and herbs. Cheela can be eaten alone with some tea. They go well with a chutney or pickle

Image credits: Getty

Rava Idli

To make instant Rava Idli, mix rava with yogurt and let it rest for a few minutes. Add grated carrots, coriander leaves, and eno to batter for fluffiness. Steam batter in molds.

Image credits: Getty

Omlette

It is healthy and quick Breakfast option.To make a basic omelet, onions, tomatoes, green chilies, capsicum, carrots, salt and coriander leaves are used.

Image credits: Freepik

Vegetable Sandwiches

Most people prefer recipes using bread for their breakfast to make toast & sandwich as they are quick to prepare. Sandwich just takes 15 mins and can be made on a tawa.

Image credits: Freepik

Poha

It is quick to make and requires minimal ingredients. Poha is light, yet filling, making it an ideal choice for a hassle-free Monday breakfast.

Image credits: Freepik

Dosa

Dosa is a traditional South Indian breakfast recipe made with ground lentils and rice batter. Though preparing dosa batter takes some time, making them is super quick and easy. 

Image credits: Freepik

Upma

Roast semolina in a little oil until it turns golden. In pan, sauté chopped onions, vegetables. Add water, salt, and the roasted semolina. Top with cashews and fresh coconut.

Image credits: Freepik
Find Next One