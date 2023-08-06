Lifestyle
It is instant pancakes from North indian cuisine. These are made with gram flour, spices and herbs. Cheela can be eaten alone with some tea. They go well with a chutney or pickle
To make instant Rava Idli, mix rava with yogurt and let it rest for a few minutes. Add grated carrots, coriander leaves, and eno to batter for fluffiness. Steam batter in molds.
It is healthy and quick Breakfast option.To make a basic omelet, onions, tomatoes, green chilies, capsicum, carrots, salt and coriander leaves are used.
Most people prefer recipes using bread for their breakfast to make toast & sandwich as they are quick to prepare. Sandwich just takes 15 mins and can be made on a tawa.
It is quick to make and requires minimal ingredients. Poha is light, yet filling, making it an ideal choice for a hassle-free Monday breakfast.
Dosa is a traditional South Indian breakfast recipe made with ground lentils and rice batter. Though preparing dosa batter takes some time, making them is super quick and easy.
Roast semolina in a little oil until it turns golden. In pan, sauté chopped onions, vegetables. Add water, salt, and the roasted semolina. Top with cashews and fresh coconut.