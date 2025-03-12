Beauty tips: 10 superfoods for healthy hair and nails; Salmon to carrots

Read Full Article

Hair and Nails attract attention. Well maintained hair and nails can make a big difference in a person's appearance. The key to good hair and nails could be right from your kitchen at an accessible distance. You need to understand how foods you take helps you in maintaining great hair and nails by providing required nutrients to your body.

10 Must-Have Foods for Healthy Hair and Nails:

Salmon

Salmon is packed with omega-3 fatty acids and helps to keep your scalp hydrated and moisturized. This can help in promoting healthy hair and preventing brittle nails to give that shiny look.

Sweet Potatoes

Sweet Potatoes are colorful veggies that are full of beta-carotene, a nutrient that helps your body produce sebum. It is the natural oil that keeps your hair shiny and your scalp healthy, without getting damaged by free radicals.

Avocados

Avocados are rich sources of vitamins E and C. They helps protect hair from damage while supporting collagen production to strengthen your nails and keeping them healthy.

Spinach

Leafy greens like spinach are rich source of iron, that is essential for healthy hair and nails. Without enough iron, you may experience hair thinning and weak nails that leads to breakage.

Eggs

Eggs are a great source of biotin which is a vitamin that promotes hair growth and strengthens nails. Biotin helps in preventing breakage, while the protein in eggs aids in repairing damage.

Nuts

Nuts like almonds, walnuts, and cashews are packed with vitamin E, which shields your hair from damage and strengthens your nails to deal with external damaging factors.

Berries

Berries are packed with nutrients like vitamin C, which helps boost collagen production to reverse ageing. Collagen is crucial for strong, healthy hair and nails, promoting growth and preventing breakage.

ALSO READ: Science behind weight loss: Understanding metabolism, hormones calorie deficit and more

Lean Chicken

For longer hair and stronger nails, lean chicken is an excellent source of protein. Protein is key to building both hair and nails, and chicken helps supply the nutrients needed for healthy growth and strength.

Carrots

Carrots are rich in vitamin A, Carrots helps control sebum production, keeping your hair moisturized and preventing dryness and itchy sensations.

Pumpkin Seeds

Pumpkin seeds are packed with zinc. They help in promoting hair and nail health. pumpkin seeds are a powerhouse for hair and nail health.

ALSO READ: Quick weight loss: 4 effective ingredients to add in black coffee

Latest Videos