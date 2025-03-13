Is Kartik Aaryan to be the next Ranbir Kapoor? Nora Fatehi's fun banter confirmed Sara Ali Khan's statement 

Read Full Article

Kartik Aaryan is a well-known Bollywood actor, known for his films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Shehzada, Satya Prem Ki Katha, Chandu Champion, etc. His journey to Bollywood wasn't a cakewalk, but he stayed consistent to his work and passion to get what he has today. This actor has always been in headlines for various reasons, of which his dating life is the major part.

Is Kartik Aaryan to be the next Ranbir Kapoor?

Now, Nora Fatehi asked Kartik Aaryan, 'Is there any actress in Bollywood that you haven't dated?''. This fueled the existing rumors on Kartik Aaryan and Sree Leela's dating rumors. This question raised many questions in Bollywood, as the same happened with Ranbir Kapoor before he got married to Alia Bhatt. He dated Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, etc., who are well-known actresses. Like Ranbir, now Kartik Aaryan is expected to be the next playboy in Bollywood, as he already is. But none of the actors have denied or accepted the rumors about their dating life.

Amidst the dating rumors of Kartik Aaryan and Sree Leela after they were spotted together at Kartik Aaryan's family function, his dating history came into the limelight, where a number of actors and actresses expressed their views on Kartik's dating life. On an episode of Koffee With Karan, soon after the dating rumors ended between Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan. When Karan asked Sara, 'Why is your ex your ex?' (Why did you break up with your ex-boyfriend?),. To this Sara Ali Khan hilariously responded by saying, 'Because he is everyone's ex.'. To this, Janhvi burst out into laughter, which confirmed the dating rumors.

Kartik Aaryan and Sree Leela are currenlty working on a project directed by Anurag Basu, thier recently released poster left fans awestruck with their visually appealing chemistry.

