Planning to quit smoking? Changing your diet can make a big difference. Discover how certain healthy foods can help reduce nicotine cravings and support your journey to quit.

Every March, we observe No Smoking Day, a reminder of the serious health risks linked to smoking. Millions of people worldwide, including a huge number in India, suffer from severe illnesses or even lose their lives because of it. In fact, India is the world's second-largest producer and consumer of tobacco. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) and other reports, there are over 100 to 120 million smokers in the country. But here's the good news: quitting isn't as hard as it seems. With a little determination, some help from your doctor, and the right diet, you can definitely leave smoking behind. Let's look at some foods that can help you on this journey.

Bananas can reduce your nicotine cravings

Bananas are packed with potassium and Vitamin B6. When you're trying to quit smoking, it's super important to keep your body healthy. Eating bananas can also improve your mood and make you feel those nicotine cravings less intensely.

Eat more citrus fruits

Fruits like oranges, lemons, and sweet limes (mosambi) are loaded with Vitamin C. Smoking actually lowers the Vitamin C levels in your body, so you need to replenish it. Make sure to eat these tangy fruits daily.

Milk and dairy products can help you quit

Several studies have found that after drinking milk or having a dairy product, a cigarette starts to taste bitter. So, whenever you feel the urge to smoke, have some milk or a dairy snack instead. Even if you try to smoke after that, you probably won't enjoy it.

Carrots and cucumbers will keep your mouth busy

Munching on crunchy vegetables like carrots and cucumbers can reduce the constant urge to light up a cigarette. They are also full of fibre, which is great for your health. So, make sure to stock your fridge with them.

Have some oats

Oats are great for flushing out toxins from your body. Some studies suggest that eating oats every day can lower nicotine cravings and also keep your body healthy.

Nuts and seeds will help control nicotine cravings

Almonds, walnuts, and pumpkin seeds contain healthy fats that help manage your hunger and cravings. You should definitely add them to your daily diet.

