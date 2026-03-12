From Navratri to Ugadi: Stunning South Indian Half Saree Designs

A Kanjivaram half saree adds grandeur from Navratri to Ugadi. Golden checks on deep blue with a pink zari border give a perfect traditional vibe.
A checkered Pattu saree is timeless for all ages. With a golden base, fine chain pattern, and maroon dupatta, style it with gold jewelry for a stunning look.
For a royal look, choose an embroidered lehenga saree on tissue fabric with white motifs. Pair with a stone necklace and studs to shine like royalty.
For a slim look, try this green and pink half saree. The golden kamarband adds charm, and an embroidered belt with a paranda makes it even prettier.
Maroon-green never goes out of style. This saree features a simple wide temple border, a hallmark of South Indian art, and is very comfortable to wear.
This light pink half saree with floral hem motifs gives a sassy vibe. Pair with a dark or contrasting dupatta for a fresh, elegant look.
Mustard yellow with a maroon border looks elegant yet simple. Perfect for Navratri or Ugadi, it stands out with minimal jewelry, priced around ₹2,000.
