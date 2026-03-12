English

From Navratri to Ugadi: Stunning South Indian Half Saree Designs

Get ready for the festive season with these beautiful South Indian half saree designs. They are perfect for everything from Navratri celebrations to Ugadi.
lifestyle Mar 12 2026
Author: Asianet Newsable English Image Credits:instagram- halfsaree___collection_
English

Kanjivaram Half Saree Design

A Kanjivaram half saree adds grandeur from Navratri to Ugadi. Golden checks on deep blue with a pink zari border give a perfect traditional vibe.

Image credits: instagram- halfsaree___collection_
English

Pattu Half Lehenga Saree

A checkered Pattu saree is timeless for all ages. With a golden base, fine chain pattern, and maroon dupatta, style it with gold jewelry for a stunning look.

Image credits: instagram- halfsaree___collection_
English

Embroidery Work Lehenga Saree

For a royal look, choose an embroidered lehenga saree on tissue fabric with white motifs. Pair with a stone necklace and studs to shine like royalty.

Image credits: instagram- halfsaree___collection_
English

Silk Pleated Saree Design

For a slim look, try this green and pink half saree. The golden kamarband adds charm, and an embroidered belt with a paranda makes it even prettier.

Image credits: instagram- advaita_designerstudio
English

Kalamkari Pattu Half Saree

Maroon-green never goes out of style. This saree features a simple wide temple border, a hallmark of South Indian art, and is very comfortable to wear.

Image credits: instagram- yumika_fashion1
English

Banarasi Half Saree

This light pink half saree with floral hem motifs gives a sassy vibe. Pair with a dark or contrasting dupatta for a fresh, elegant look.

Image credits: instagram- siricollections92
English

Cotton Silk Half Saree Design

Mustard yellow with a maroon border looks elegant yet simple. Perfect for Navratri or Ugadi, it stands out with minimal jewelry, priced around ₹2,000.

Image credits: instagram- pranatistyl

Steal the Look: Kritika Kamra’s 7 Blouse Designs

Ugadi 2026: Lucky Colours to Attract Goddess Lakshmi’s Blessings

Bengaluru weather: Rottweiler to Golden Retriever-7 breeds for city

Wedding Rain: Is it a good sign or a bad omen for your marriage?