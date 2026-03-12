6 Must-Have Gold Jewellery Picks for Eid Under ₹10K

You can never go wrong with classic gold studs. They're small, elegant, and suit women of all ages. A simple but super pretty jewellery option to gift your mom or wife this Eid.
A tiny gold nose pin can totally elevate one's look. It's considered a very special gift for Eid, and you can easily find tons of designs for under ₹10,000.
If your wife loves a stylish look, gold hoop earrings are a fantastic gift idea. They go well with both traditional and modern outfits, making them super versatile.
A gold pendant with her initial is a very personal and special gift. This Eid, a thoughtful gift like this will definitely make your mom or wife feel extra special.
A lightweight gold bracelet is another great option under ₹10,000. It's comfortable enough for daily wear and looks super classy.
A thin, lightweight gold chain is a classic jewellery gift for Eid. It can be worn with a pendant or just by itself for a very elegant and understated look.
