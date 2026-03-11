A girl from Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district became brand ambassador of an anti-tobacco campaign after writing an emotional letter asking her father to quit smoking. Her message convinced him to stop using tobacco. Inspired by her story, health dept launched a campaign encouraging children to speak to their families about the dangers of tobacco.

Stories of people overcoming smoking addiction often inspire many others. Some manage to quit for the sake of their loved ones, while others are pushed to stop after facing serious health warnings. Whatever the reason, such journeys remind us that change is possible. On No Smoking Day, observed on March 11, we share one such positive and inspiring story from Rajasthan, where a young daughter convinced her father to quit tobacco. The powerful message came from a 12-year-old girl named Kashish from Hanumangarh district. Her heartfelt letter to her father not only helped him give up smoking but also inspired the local health department to launch an anti-tobacco awareness campaign.

In 2017, the department made Kashish the brand ambassador of its anti-tobacco campaign after reading the emotional message she had written to her father asking him to stop smoking and using tobacco.

Officials believe that her honest and simple words could inspire many people to rethink their tobacco habits.

The emotional letter that started it all

Kashish wrote the letter to her father, Ashok Kumar, in the last week of February 2017, as published by the Times of India. In the message, she expressed her fear of losing him because of his tobacco use.

In the letter, she wrote: “I feel papa that when I would be fulfilling your dreams, you won’t be with me. I know that those who smoke cigarettes and consume tobacco die early.”

She also wrote: “I love you papa very much. I know you also love me equally. Please quit tobacco. Take my pledge.”

Her simple but emotional words touched many people who read the letter.

How the health department discovered the letter

The letter came to the attention of the Hanumangarh health department through Kashish’s neighbour, who works in a hospital. When officials read the message, they realised that the young girl’s words had the power to influence people in a very personal way.

The department then decided to involve Kashish in its anti-tobacco awareness campaign. She was appointed as the brand ambassador of the district’s quit-tobacco drive.

Officials said the move was meant to highlight the emotional impact tobacco use has on families.

Campaign aims to reach families through children

The health department believes that messages from children can sometimes have a stronger effect on adults than official warnings. Through Kashish’s story, the department hopes to encourage other children to speak to their parents and relatives about the dangers of tobacco.

The idea is simple. When families hear concerns directly from their children, it may motivate them to think seriously about quitting smoking or chewing tobacco.

Officials say the campaign aims to spread awareness about the health risks of tobacco and encourage people to give up the habit.

A successful example at home

According to the National Tobacco Control Programme’s state nodal officer, Dr S N Dholpuria, as quoted by the TOI report, Kashish’s letter had already achieved success at home. Her emotional appeal reportedly convinced her father to stop using tobacco.

This personal success became the main inspiration behind the campaign.

Officials believe that if one letter could change one person’s life, similar messages could encourage many more people to quit tobacco.

Tobacco remains a major health concern

Health experts say tobacco use is one of the leading causes of preventable diseases and early deaths around the world. Smoking and chewing tobacco are linked to several serious health problems, including cancer, heart disease and lung diseases.

Despite growing awareness, millions of people continue to use tobacco in different forms. Public health campaigns across India continue to focus on education, awareness and support for people who want to quit.

The story of Kashish shows how a small act can create a big impact. Her honest letter to her father not only changed her own family but also inspired a wider campaign to spread the message of a tobacco-free life.

Sometimes, the most meaningful change begins with a simple request made with love.