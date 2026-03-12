The new year is just around the corner. People in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana celebrate the Ugadi festival with great enthusiasm and joy.
The new year, named 'Sri Parabhava Nama Samvatsara', will officially begin on March 19, 2026.
On the day of Ugadi, it's a tradition for everyone to wake up early in the morning and wear new clothes to mark the special occasion.
Astrology suggests that wearing clothes of certain specific colours on this Ugadi is considered very good for your fortune.
Astrologers say that if you wear red clothes on Ugadi, your luck can double, and you might even see a 'rain of money'.
Astrologers have also mentioned that wearing wheat-coloured outfits can bring you financial gains throughout the year.
In case you don't have red clothes, wearing yellow is also a great option. It is believed to bring success in everything you do.
So, on Ugadi day, make sure to wear clothes in one of these three colours and invite Goddess Lakshmi into your home for a prosperous year ahead.
