The New Year Begins

The new year is just around the corner. People in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana celebrate the Ugadi festival with great enthusiasm and joy.

lifestyle Mar 12 2026
Author: Richa Barua Image Credits:stockphoto
Sri Parabhava Nama Samvatsara

The new year, named 'Sri Parabhava Nama Samvatsara', will officially begin on March 19, 2026.

Image credits: our own
Fresh New Clothes

On the day of Ugadi, it's a tradition for everyone to wake up early in the morning and wear new clothes to mark the special occasion.

Image credits: our own
As Per Astrology

Astrology suggests that wearing clothes of certain specific colours on this Ugadi is considered very good for your fortune.

Image credits: our own
The Colour Red

Astrologers say that if you wear red clothes on Ugadi, your luck can double, and you might even see a 'rain of money'.

Image credits: our own
Wheat Colour

Astrologers have also mentioned that wearing wheat-coloured outfits can bring you financial gains throughout the year.

Image credits: our own
The Colour Yellow

In case you don't have red clothes, wearing yellow is also a great option. It is believed to bring success in everything you do.

Image credits: Getty
Welcome Goddess Lakshmi

So, on Ugadi day, make sure to wear clothes in one of these three colours and invite Goddess Lakshmi into your home for a prosperous year ahead.

Image credits: pinterest ai modified

