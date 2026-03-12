Cooking Gas Shortage? Try These 6 Easy Cold Foods And No-Cook Meals
When LPG supply becomes uncertain, simple no-cook meals like sandwiches, fruit bowls, sprouts salad and overnight oats can keep families nourished without using gas while saving time and effort.
Vegetable Sandwich
A vegetable sandwich is one of the easiest meals you can prepare without turning on the stove. Fresh cucumbers, tomatoes, onions and spreads layered between bread slices create a quick and satisfying snack.
Sprouts Salad
Protein-rich sprouts mixed with chopped onions, tomatoes and lemon juice make a healthy no-cook dish. It’s light, nutritious and perfect as a quick meal or evening snack.
Fruit Bowl
A colourful bowl of fruits like banana, apple, papaya and pomegranate offers natural sweetness and essential nutrients. This refreshing dish requires no cooking and works well as breakfast or a light dessert.
Overnight Oats
Overnight oats are prepared by soaking oats in milk or yogurt with fruits and nuts. By morning, the mixture softens into a nutritious breakfast that requires zero cooking.
Chickpea Or Sprout Chaat
Chickpeas or sprouts mixed with vegetables, spices and lemon juice create a tangy, protein-packed chaat. It’s a simple fireless meal that delivers flavour and nutrition without any cooking.
