Cheap Flight Tickets: Prices Skyrocketing? Use These 5 Tricks to Save Up to 40%
Cheap Flight Booking Tips: With the Middle East conflict ongoing, Air India has decided to add a fuel surcharge of ₹399 to ₹8,000 to flight tickets from March 12. But don't worry, we've got some solid tricks to help you book cheap flights.
Take advantage of the March 12 'deadline'
Airlines have said the new charges won't apply to tickets booked before March 12 (domestic) and March 18 (international). If you book your tickets today, you can directly save anywhere from ₹400 to ₹8,000. It's a no-brainer!
Use the mid-week and 2 AM trick
Most people book flights on Fridays or Sundays, which drives up prices due to high demand. Airline data shows that airfares are lowest on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Also, try booking between 2 AM and 3 AM. You have a better chance of grabbing cheaper seats from last-minute cancellations.
Use Incognito Mode
Ever noticed how ticket prices increase every time you search? That's because airlines track your cookies. Always switch on your browser's Incognito Mode when booking. This way, the airline won't know you're desperate for a ticket and will show you the original, lower price.
Keep an eye on IndiGo and Akasa Air
Right now, the Air India group has mainly announced this fuel surcharge. Airlines like IndiGo, Akasa Air, and SpiceJet haven't raised their prices on this scale yet. Before you book, make sure to compare prices of all airlines on 'Google Flights'. You might find a direct saving of ₹1,000 to ₹2,000 on another airline. That's a solid 40% off on a ₹5,000 ticket!
Take advantage of credit cards and reward points
Almost every bank's credit card, be it SBI, HDFC, or ICICI, offers travel discounts these days. Look for promo codes that give you 'Zero Convenience Fee'. If you have reward points saved up, now is the best time to use them. Many cards also give a direct 10-15% cashback or instant discount.
How much more will an Air India ticket cost with the fuel surcharge?
Air India says rising fuel (ATF) prices are forcing it to increase fares. For domestic flights, each ticket will cost ₹399 more. The same ₹399 hike applies to neighbouring SAARC countries. Fares to Singapore and Southeast Asia will go up by about ₹1,600 to ₹5,000. And if you're flying to Europe or the US after March 18, expect to pay an extra ₹4,000 to ₹8,000.
Disclaimer: This article is for general information only. Flight ticket prices are set by airlines and can change. The tips mentioned here may not work in all situations. The author or the website is not responsible for any loss, damage, or incorrect bookings. Please book according to your needs and the airline's policies.
