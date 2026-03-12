Air India says rising fuel (ATF) prices are forcing it to increase fares. For domestic flights, each ticket will cost ₹399 more. The same ₹399 hike applies to neighbouring SAARC countries. Fares to Singapore and Southeast Asia will go up by about ₹1,600 to ₹5,000. And if you're flying to Europe or the US after March 18, expect to pay an extra ₹4,000 to ₹8,000.

Disclaimer: This article is for general information only. Flight ticket prices are set by airlines and can change. The tips mentioned here may not work in all situations. The author or the website is not responsible for any loss, damage, or incorrect bookings. Please book according to your needs and the airline's policies.