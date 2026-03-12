Steal the Look: Kritika Kamra’s 7 Blouse Designs

Kritika Kamra, now married to Gaurav Kapoor, wows with unique blouse designs you can easily recreate for a modern saree look.
For a soft, velvety vibe, pair a floral strap blouse with a sheer saree. Kritika’s peach blouse features a deep neckline and flower patchwork straps.
Kritika’s mirror-work golden bralette blouse paired with a lehenga can also jazz up a plain saree. The backless design with a latkan (tassel) adds extra charm.
Be it chiffon or Banarasi saree, a deep V-neck bralette blouse adds a modern twist and gives a stunning, gorgeous look.
This U-shaped deep-neck net blouse with multicolor embroidery and mirror work looks elegant. Sleeveless and finely detailed, perfect for festive sarees.
Ugadi 2026: Lucky Colours to Attract Goddess Lakshmi’s Blessings
Bengaluru weather: Rottweiler to Golden Retriever-7 breeds for city
Wedding Rain: Is it a good sign or a bad omen for your marriage?
Weight Loss: These Night Habits Are Ruining Your Diet Plan