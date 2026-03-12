English

Steal the Look: Kritika Kamra’s 7 Blouse Designs

Actress Kritika Kamra is known for her impeccable fashion sense. Here are 7 of her blouse designs that you can copy to upgrade your saree look.
lifestyle Mar 12 2026
Author: Asianet Newsable English Image Credits:Instagram
Kritika Kamra's second marriage

Kritika Kamra, now married to Gaurav Kapoor, wows with unique blouse designs you can easily recreate for a modern saree look.

Image credits: Instagram
Floral Strap Deep-Neck Blouse

For a soft, velvety vibe, pair a floral strap blouse with a sheer saree. Kritika’s peach blouse features a deep neckline and flower patchwork straps.

Image credits: Instagram
Mirror-Work Bralette and Backless Blouse

Kritika’s mirror-work golden bralette blouse paired with a lehenga can also jazz up a plain saree. The backless design with a latkan (tassel) adds extra charm.

Image credits: Instagram
The Bralette Blouse

Be it chiffon or Banarasi saree, a deep V-neck bralette blouse adds a modern twist and gives a stunning, gorgeous look.

Image credits: Instagram
Embroidered and Net V-U Neck Blouse

This U-shaped deep-neck net blouse with multicolor embroidery and mirror work looks elegant. Sleeveless and finely detailed, perfect for festive sarees.

Image credits: Instagram
Round-Neck, Front-Open Bow Blouse

If you want to try a unique blouse with your saree, you can check out this design. Kritika is wearing a silk satin blouse that is open at the front and is tied only with a bow.
Image credits: Facebook- kritika kamra

