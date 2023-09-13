Tobacco smoke is incredibly harmful to your health. There’s no safe way to smoke. Replacing your cigarette with a cigar, pipe, e-cigarette, or hookah won’t help you avoid the health risks. According to the American Lung Association, cigarettes contain about 600 ingredients. Many of these ingredients are also in cigars and hookahs.

Whether smoked or chewed, tobacco is dangerous to your health. Tobacco products contain unsafe substances, from acetone and tar to nicotine and carbon monoxide. The inhaled substances can affect your lungs and the other organs in your body. Smoking can lead to ongoing complications and long-term effects on your body systems. While smoking can increase your risk of certain health conditions over the years, like glaucoma, cancer, and issues with blood clotting, some of the bodily effects happen immediately. Tobacco smoke is incredibly harmful to your health. There’s no safe way to smoke. Replacing your cigarette with a cigar, pipe, e-cigarette, or hookah won’t help you avoid the health risks. According to the American Lung Association, cigarettes contain about 600 ingredients. Many of these ingredients are also in cigars and hookahs.

Here are 5 dangerous hazards of smoking on your health:

1. Increased Risk of Cancer:

Smoking is the leading cause of preventable deaths worldwide and is strongly associated with various types of cancer, including lung, mouth, throat, oesophagus, pancreas, bladder, and cervix. The harmful chemicals in tobacco smoke can damage DNA and lead to the uncontrolled growth of abnormal cells.

2. Respiratory Problems:

Smoking damages the lungs and airways, leading to a range of respiratory problems. Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), chronic bronchitis, and emphysema are common conditions among smokers. These diseases cause persistent coughing, increased mucus production, shortness of breath, and reduced lung function.

3. Cardiovascular Disease:

Smoking is a major risk factor for heart disease and stroke. It accelerates the buildup of plaque in the arteries (atherosclerosis), narrows blood vessels, and increases blood pressure. These factors can lead to heart attacks and strokes, which are among the leading causes of death globally.

4. Reduced Fertility:

Smoking can negatively affect both male and female fertility. In men, it can lead to reduced sperm count and motility, while in women, it can disrupt the menstrual cycle and increase the risk of infertility. Smoking during pregnancy is associated with miscarriage, preterm birth, low birth weight, and developmental issues in infants.

5. Premature Ageing and Skin Damage:

Smoking accelerates the ageing process, leading to premature wrinkles, fine lines, and a dull complexion. It reduces blood flow to the skin and depletes the skin's natural elasticity and collagen, making it more susceptible to damage from UV radiation. This can increase the risk of skin cancer.

