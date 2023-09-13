Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    5 dangerous hazards of Smoking on your Health

    Tobacco smoke is incredibly harmful to your health. There’s no safe way to smoke. Replacing your cigarette with a cigar, pipe, e-cigarette, or hookah won’t help you avoid the health risks. According to the American Lung Association, cigarettes contain about 600 ingredients. Many of these ingredients are also in cigars and hookahs.

    5 dangerous hazards of Smoking on your Health vma eai
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 13, 2023, 8:21 PM IST

    Whether smoked or chewed, tobacco is dangerous to your health. Tobacco products contain unsafe substances, from acetone and tar to nicotine and carbon monoxide. The inhaled substances can affect your lungs and the other organs in your body. Smoking can lead to ongoing complications and long-term effects on your body systems. While smoking can increase your risk of certain health conditions over the years, like glaucoma, cancer, and issues with blood clotting, some of the bodily effects happen immediately. Tobacco smoke is incredibly harmful to your health. There’s no safe way to smoke. Replacing your cigarette with a cigar, pipe, e-cigarette, or hookah won’t help you avoid the health risks. According to the American Lung Association, cigarettes contain about 600 ingredients. Many of these ingredients are also in cigars and hookahs.

    ALSO READ: Skin hacks: 5 unexpected benefits of Olive Seed Oil for suppleness

    Here are 5 dangerous hazards of smoking on your health:

    1. Increased Risk of Cancer:

    Smoking is the leading cause of preventable deaths worldwide and is strongly associated with various types of cancer, including lung, mouth, throat, oesophagus, pancreas, bladder, and cervix. The harmful chemicals in tobacco smoke can damage DNA and lead to the uncontrolled growth of abnormal cells.

    2. Respiratory Problems:

    Smoking damages the lungs and airways, leading to a range of respiratory problems. Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), chronic bronchitis, and emphysema are common conditions among smokers. These diseases cause persistent coughing, increased mucus production, shortness of breath, and reduced lung function.

    3. Cardiovascular Disease:

    Smoking is a major risk factor for heart disease and stroke. It accelerates the buildup of plaque in the arteries (atherosclerosis), narrows blood vessels, and increases blood pressure. These factors can lead to heart attacks and strokes, which are among the leading causes of death globally.

    4. Reduced Fertility:

    Smoking can negatively affect both male and female fertility. In men, it can lead to reduced sperm count and motility, while in women, it can disrupt the menstrual cycle and increase the risk of infertility. Smoking during pregnancy is associated with miscarriage, preterm birth, low birth weight, and developmental issues in infants.

    5. Premature Ageing and Skin Damage:

    Smoking accelerates the ageing process, leading to premature wrinkles, fine lines, and a dull complexion. It reduces blood flow to the skin and depletes the skin's natural elasticity and collagen, making it more susceptible to damage from UV radiation. This can increase the risk of skin cancer.

    ALSO READ: 5 surprising Health Benefits of having Turmeric Water for fit body

    Last Updated Sep 13, 2023, 8:21 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    National Peanut Day 2023: Crunch into celebration ATG EAI

    National Peanut Day 2023: Crunch into celebration

    Gut health 101: 7 fermented foods that improve digestion RBA EAI

    Gut health 101: 7 fermented foods that improve digestion

    Daily Horoscope for September 13, 2023: Be careful Aries, Cancer; good day for Capricorn AJR

    Daily Horoscope for September 13, 2023: Be careful Aries, Cancer; good day for Capricorn

    Numerology Prediction for September 13, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for September 13, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Staying hydrated to managing stress: 7 ways to master Migraines ATG EAI

    Staying hydrated to managing stress: 7 ways to master Migraines

    Recent Stories

    Rava to Masala: 6 popular Dosas for morning breakfast vma

    Rava to Masala: 6 popular South Indian Dosas for morning breakfast

    Kerala High Court quashes criminal proceedings against actor Unni Mukundan in sexual harassment case anr

    Kerala High Court quashes criminal proceedings against actor Unni Mukundan in sexual harassment case

    Cricket Asia Cup 2023: Naseem Shah out of the tournament with a shoulder injury; Zaman Khan steps in osf

    Asia Cup 2023: Naseem Shah out of the tournament with a shoulder injury; Zaman Khan steps in

    Bengali actress Sreelekha Mitra duped of Rs 1 Lakh in online scam ADC

    Bengali actress Sreelekha Mitra duped of Rs 1 Lakh in online scam

    Libya floods: Dramatic videos capturing deluge that has killed 5000 people so far go viral - WATCH AJR

    Libya floods: Dramatic videos capturing deluge that has killed 5000 people so far go viral - WATCH

    Recent Videos

    Bihar School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities WATCH AJR

    Bihar: School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023 snt

    WATCH: Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit 2023 PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina gcw

    G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "Russia, China's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion" snt

    G20 The India Story: "Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion"

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency" snt

    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency"

    Video Icon