    Skin hacks: 5 unexpected benefits of Olive Seed Oil for suppleness

    Olive Seed Oil contains vitamin A, vitamin D, vitamin K and vitamin E, according to the International Olive Council. Vitamin E is an antioxidant with anti-ageing benefits, as it helps restore damaged skin cells and prevents UV damage from prolonged sun exposure. Additionally, olive oil contains two antioxidants: polyphenols and phytosterols, which help protect skin cells, control the ageing process and promote the production of collagen, which naturally decreases as we age.

    First Published Sep 12, 2023, 6:48 PM IST

    In the ancient world, olive oil was famously called liquid gold for its immense health benefits. Originating from the Mediterranean region olive tree, olive seed oil naturally contains healthy fatty acids that are beneficial to our bodies. The properties found in olive oil, such as antioxidants and vitamin E, help our bodies fight off infections, hydrate skin cells promote healing and help your skin look great. Olive seed oil, also known as olive kernel oil or simply olive oil, is derived from the seeds or pits of olives. It is rich in vitamins, antioxidants, and healthy fats, making it beneficial for skin health.

    Here are five benefits of using olive seed oil for your skin:

    1. Moisturization:

    Olive seed oil is an excellent natural moisturizer. Its high content of oleic acid helps to lock in moisture, keeping the skin hydrated and preventing dryness and flakiness. Regular application can leave your skin soft and supple.

    2. Antioxidant Protection:

    Olive seed oil is full of antioxidants, including vitamin E and polyphenols. These antioxidants help combat free radicals that can cause premature ageing and skin damage. They also contribute to a youthful, radiant complexion.

    3. Anti-Inflammatory Properties:

    Oleic acid and other compounds in olive seed oil have anti-inflammatory properties. This can help soothe and calm irritated or inflamed skin conditions, such as redness, itching, or minor rashes.

    4. Skin Barrier Enhancement:

    The fatty acids in olive seed oil can strengthen the skin's natural barrier. This helps to prevent moisture loss, protect the skin from environmental stressors, and maintain its overall health.

    5. Wound Healing:

    Olive seed oil has been used traditionally to promote wound healing due to its anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties. It may assist in the healing process of minor cuts, scratches, or abrasions.

    Last Updated Sep 12, 2023, 6:48 PM IST
