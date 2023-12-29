Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    12 zodiac signs, 12 predictions for 2024: 'New Nostradamus' forecasts your year ahead (WATCH)

    In a series of videos on his YouTube channel, Craig Hamilton-Parker delves into the horoscopes for the year 2024. Offering insights into the alignment of planets and stars, he provides a futuristic global perspective and predictive astrology tailored to individual star signs.

    12 zodiac signs, 12 predictions for 2024: 'New Nostradamus' forecasts your year ahead (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Dec 29, 2023, 9:10 PM IST

    Popularly known as 'new Nostradamus', Craig Hamilton-Parker, a 69-year-old psychic from Southampton, has made a series of predictions for the 12 zodiac signs for the upcoming year of 2024. Also called as 'Prophet of Doom', the he has previously made accurate predictions about the pandemic, Brexit, Donald Trump's presidency, and even the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

    In a series of videos on his YouTube channel, Craig delves into the horoscopes for the year 2024. Offering insights into the alignment of planets and stars, he provides a futuristic global perspective and predictive astrology tailored to individual star signs.

    Also read: 2024 predictions by 'new Nostradamus': PM Modi's re-election, Putin's death, cyber attacks & more (WATCH)

    In the program "Coffee with Craig," the 'new Nostradamus' engages in discussions about astrology, star signs, horoscopes, and current events. He shares his predictions and reflects on past forecasts throughout the show. As the broadcast unfolds, Craig actively interacts with Patrons and other viewers who are participating in the live session, addressing their questions and fostering a dynamic exchange of insights.

    Here's a look at in-depth predictions of the zodiac signs:

    1. Aries

    2. Taurus

    3. Gemini

    4. Cancer

    5. Leo

    6. Virgo

    7. Libra

    8. Scorpio

    9. Sagittarius

    10. Capricon

    11. Aquarius

    12. Pisces

    Last Updated Dec 29, 2023, 9:10 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rum Maggi takes social media by storm in unconventional culinary fusion; leaves internet divided (WATCH) snt

    Rum Maggi takes social media by storm in unconventional culinary fusion; leaves internet divided (WATCH)

    Cheesy triumph: French chefs and YouTube star smash records with a 1,001 cheese pizza extravaganza (WATCH) snt

    Cheesy triumph: French chefs and YouTube star smash records with a 1,001 cheese pizza extravaganza (WATCH)

    Daily Horoscope for December 29, 2023: Good day for Pisces, Aquarius; difficult day for Sagittarius AJR

    Daily Horoscope for December 29, 2023: Good day for Pisces, Aquarius; difficult day for Sagittarius

    Numerology Prediction for December 29, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for December 29, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Festive vibes continue: Extend your Christmas spirit with THESE stories RBA

    Festive vibes continue: Extend your Christmas spirit with THESE stories

    Recent Stories

    Massive International money laundering cartel busted; arrests in India, Hong Kong

    Massive! International money laundering cartel busted; arrests in India, Hong Kong

    Football Manchester United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's India Tour; Exclusive auction of Football memorabilia and more osf

    Manchester United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's India Tour; Exclusive auction of Football memorabilia and more

    cricket Sri Lanka Cricket to appoint Wanindu Hasaranga as the new T20I captain osf

    Sri Lanka Cricket to appoint Wanindu Hasaranga as the new T20I captain

    Spotted Malaika Arora to Bobby Deol; celebrities exude glamour SHG

    Spotted: Malaika Arora to Bobby Deol; celebrities exude glamour

    Farewell to Captain Vijayakanth: DMDK office hosts final rites with 72-gun salute in Chennai (WATCH) AJR

    Farewell to Captain Vijayakanth: DMDK office hosts final rites with 72-gun salute in Chennai (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH) vkp

    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon