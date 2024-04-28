Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tech billionaire Ankur Jain marries former WWE star Erika Hammond in Egypt (SEE PHOTOS)

    First Published Apr 28, 2024, 5:52 PM IST

    Tech billionaire Ankur Jain has tied the knot with former WWE star Erika Hammond in a lavish Egyptian wedding ceremony set against the iconic backdrop of the pyramids.

    Ankur Jain, a tech millionaire, married former WWE star Erika Hammond in a magnificent Egyptian wedding ceremony set against the famous background of the Pyramids.

    The pre-wedding celebrations were as expensive as the wedding itself, beginning with a three-night safari in South Africa that cost an eye-watering $2,000 each night. The couple then flew to Egypt, where they allegedly had a four-day celebration for 130 people.

    Ankur Jain, met Erika when he started working out at Rumble Boxing, now owned by his wife, who was a fitness instructor there at the time.

    The couple's wedding day was attended by prominent Hollywood celebrities, and included a private sight of the pyramids and Sphinx, as well as a Met Gala-inspired dinner at the Grand Egyptian Museum.

    The couple chose a non-traditional wedding ceremony, with no wedding cake, bridal party, or bridesmaids. "The couple agreed they were more interested in the experience than the traditions of a classic wedding."

    The couple spared no expenses to celebrate their nuptials, which started with them going out on a three-day safari trip in South Africa that cost a whopping $2,000 (£1,600) per night.

    The couple was directly involved in one particular aspect: arranging transportation for their wedding guests from the safari they had organized in Africa back to Cairo for the ceremony.

    Ankur Jain and Erika Hammond's lavish Egyptian wedding was attended by Lance Bass and Michael Turchin, Robin Thicke and April Love Geary, Kevin O'Leary and Linda O'Leary, influencer Serena Kerrigan, former Texas governor Rick Perry and Anita Perry, Brian Kelly, and a slew of politicians and business leaders.

