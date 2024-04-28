Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Heat rash to dehydration: BEWARE of these 6 summer skin problems

    Here are six common summer skin problems, along with their symptoms and precautions.

    Heat rash to dehydration: BEWARE of these 6 summer skin problems RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Apr 28, 2024, 7:00 AM IST

    During the summer months, various skin problems can arise due to increased sun exposure, higher temperatures, humidity, and other factors. Here are six common summer skin problems, along with their symptoms and precautions:

    Sunburn

    Symptoms: Redness, pain, swelling, and sometimes blisters on sun-exposed skin.

    Precautions: Apply broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher, seek shade during peak sun hours, wear protective clothing and hats, and reapply sunscreen every two hours or after swimming or sweating.

    Heat Rash (Prickly Heat)

    Symptoms: Small red bumps, itching, and discomfort, often in areas where sweat is trapped, such as the neck, chest, and groin.

    Precautions: Wear lightweight, breathable clothing, stay in well-ventilated areas, keep skin cool and dry, and avoid tight-fitting clothing that can trap sweat.

    Fungal Infections (Athlete's Foot, Jock Itch)

    Symptoms: Redness, itching, burning, and sometimes cracking or peeling skin in warm, moist areas of the body.

    Precautions: Keep skin clean and dry, wear clean, breathable socks and underwear, avoid sharing personal items like towels and clothing, and use antifungal powders or creams as directed.

    Read: Sushant Singh Rajput's sister starts 'Nany 4 SSR Jan Andolan' campaign, urges CBI to 'Unveil the truth'

    Bug Bites and Stings

    Symptoms: Redness, swelling, itching, and pain at the site of the bite or sting.

    Precautions: Use insect repellent containing DEET or other effective ingredients, wear protective clothing, avoid areas with high insect activity, and seek prompt medical attention for severe reactions.

    Excessive Sweating (Hyperhidrosis)

    Symptoms: Profuse sweating beyond what's necessary for regulating body temperature, leading to dampness and discomfort.

    Precautions: Wear loose-fitting, breathable clothing made from natural fabrics, stay hydrated, avoid spicy foods and caffeine, use antiperspirants or prescription treatments, and seek medical advice if sweating significantly impacts daily life.

    Dehydration

    Symptoms: Thirst, dry mouth, dark urine, fatigue, dizziness, and headache.

    Precautions: Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water throughout the day, especially in hot weather or during physical activity. Avoid excessive alcohol and caffeine consumption, eat water-rich foods like fruits and vegetables, and seek shade and rest in extreme heat.

    By being aware of these common summer skin problems and taking appropriate precautions, you can help protect your skin and maintain your overall health and comfort during the warmer months. If you experience severe or persistent symptoms, consult a healthcare professional for proper diagnosis and treatment.

    Last Updated Apr 28, 2024, 7:00 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Maharashtra Pune man's unconventional farewell to 'toxic workplace' goes viral (WATCH) AJR

    Maharashtra: Pune man's unconventional farewell to 'toxic workplace' goes viral (WATCH)

    Akshaya Tritiya 2024: Know date, auspicious timings and more RBA

    Akshaya Tritiya 2024: Know date, auspicious timings and more

    Mexican street tacos to chicken teriyaki: 6 restaurant style dishes to make at home RKK

    Mexican street tacos to chicken teriyaki: 6 restaurant style dishes to make at home

    EPF rates for FY 23-24 increased to 8.25%: When will it be credited? Here's how to check your account balance vkp

    EPF rates for FY 23-24 increased to 8.25%: When will it be credited? Here's how to check your account balance

    Unexplained fatigue to abdominal pain: Lesser-known symptoms of Testicular Cancer RKK

    Unexplained fatigue to abdominal pain: Lesser-known symptoms of Testicular Cancer

    Recent Stories

    cricket IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians playoff dreams dented after defeat to Delhi Capitals: Here's the updated points table osf

    IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians playoff dreams dented after defeat to Delhi Capitals: Here's the updated points table

    cricket IPL 2024: Dropping Prithvi Shaw's raises eyebrows; Animated discussion with Ricky Ponting fuels speculation osf

    IPL 2024: Dropping Prithvi Shaw's raises eyebrows; Animated discussion with Ricky Ponting fuels speculation

    cricket IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals clinch convincing 7-wicket victory over Lucknow Super Giants osf

    IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals clinch convincing 7-wicket victory over Lucknow Super Giants

    cricket IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals edge past Mumbai Indians in thrilling encounter at the Arun Jaitley Stadium osf

    IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals edge past Mumbai Indians in thrilling encounter at the Arun Jaitley Stadium

    Football ISL 2023-24 Preview: Mohun Bagan SG eye finals berth in clash against Odisha FC; team news, key players & more osf

    ISL 2023-24 Preview: Mohun Bagan SG eye finals berth in clash against Odisha FC; team news, key players & more

    Recent Videos

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon