    What has Kerala govt done with Rs 756 crore received from Centre for Wayanad: BJP

    BJP state president K Surendran has questioned the Kerala government about the Rs 756 crore provided by the Centre for Wayanad disaster relief, asking what has been done with the funds. Speaking to the media in Delhi, Surendran emphasized the need for transparency and accountability.

    What has Kerala govt done with Rs 756 crore received from Centre for Wayanad: BJP anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Oct 21, 2024, 12:39 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 21, 2024, 12:39 PM IST

    Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president K. Surendran has stated that the Kerala government is still holding onto the Rs 756 crore provided by the central government in the aftermath of the Wayanad disaster, and demanded an explanation of how these funds were utilized. Speaking to the media in Delhi, Surendran emphasized that he was making this claim with full responsibility. He also pointed out that neither Pinarayi Vijayan nor CPI(M) state secretary M.V. Govindan have responded to the serious allegation raised by the current LDF candidate regarding vote manipulation in Palakkad.

    Surendran slammed Congress, stating that in the previous election, AK Balan himself had admitted the outcome on the day of the results. He pointed out that more LDF workers than UDF leaders had celebrated the victory back then, and the same effort is being made to repeat it in this election. He stressed that the people of Kerala would recognize these tactics and that this time, the deal would collapse, with the police taking action. He also mentioned that Congress's current struggles are a result of portraying someone like Metroman E Sreedharan as a communal figure and winning votes through divisive strategies.

    According to Surendran, instead of focusing on politics, Congress has been using communalism. He further criticized K Muraleedharan, stating that Congress has reduced him to an ineffective figure and that he should show the same courage as Padmaja when responding to the Youth Congress leader who questioned his integrity as a father.

